Top committed Rivals300 recruits in the Big 12

Recruiting in the Big 12 right now runs through Lubbock.

Of the top 10 players committed to league programs, seven of those belong to Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. That not only includes No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster, but also each of the other top five players on the list.

Houston, Colorado, and Baylor fill out the list, as they look to keep pace with the juggernaut funded by megadonor Cody Campbell. The Red Raiders currently have the nation’s No. 3 class, and are trending to add even more playmaking talent this weekend.

Rivals breaks down the top committed Big 12 players from the latest Rivals300 update:

DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

On his commitment: “It’s time to reunite with Coach McGuire,” Brewster told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I’ve been to really every school and I’ve seen everything I’ve needed to see. I think it’s time,” he added on the decision-making process. “This is also my birthday week and this has been a dream for a long time.”

WR Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 22

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

On his commitment: “Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” he reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

LB Jhadyn Nelson – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 41

School: Langham Creek (Texas)

On his commitment: “This program has great coaches. They are great coaches, and also great people,” Nelson told Spiegelman. “Coach Blanch, Coach McGuire, Coach (Brian) Nance, Coach (Shiel) Wood. They’re all great people and I love to surround myself with great people. Shiel Wood is the defensive coordinator and also my position coach, so he’s gonna put me in a position to make plays. I’ve heard stories about Coach McGuire and they sent me a video of him working out with the team. That’s something I wanna be a part of.”

EDGE Anthony Sweeney – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64

School: Langham Creek (Texas)

On his commitment: “It happened a lot faster than I expected,” Sweeney told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I went into that visit expecting to come out, continue to take visits, get to some official visits, then make a tough decision in the summer. That visit really changed everything for me. The people were real. The environment was different. After being there, I just knew they came up for me. The people, how real they are, and the feeling I had around them changed how I felt about Texas Tech. It showed me a lot.“

QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 73

School: Westwood (Texas)

On his commitment: “Tech has done a good job of being up front and honest with me about where I’m at on their board and my future as a Red Raider. Tech’s transparency is something my family and I really appreciate,” he said. “From a developmental standpoint, I would develop on and off the field under coach McGuire and coach Leftwich’s leadership … With my skill-set, I could come here and be successful in this offense as well.”

DL Raiden Cook – Houston

Rival300 Ranking: No. 99

School: Barbers Hill (Texas)

On his commitment: “I love Houston,” Cook told Spiegelman. “It’s home and everything you need is there. They have been keeping in contact with me and putting me out there. And they are always keeping in check about everything I do.”

DL K’Adrian Redmond – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 157

School: DeSoto (Texas)

On his commitment: “What excites me most is the development and getting to the NFL,” Redmond told Rivals. “That and the tradition of the program. The communication is great. I am not only hearing from Coach Fitch. I’m hearing from Coach McGuire and the offensive coaches and also the defensive coaches.”

RB SaRod Baker – Texas Tech

Rival300 Ranking: No. 170

School: DeSoto (Texas)

Notable quote: “I feel like they treated me like family up there. They welcomed me in with open arms. I was sitting in the running back room, it actually made me seem like I was already at the school. So just them showing me that, I feel like that could be a place that I could be at. And the facility’s nice – they got everything you need. The coaching staff, I feel like Coach (Joey) McGuire is a real dude, one of the realest head coaches out.”

QB Andre Adams – Colorado

Rival300 Ranking: No. 179

School: Antioch (Tenn.)

On his commitment: “Since last summer, Colorado has been a contender for me,” Adams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I just hadn’t been out there yet. They were one of my first offers, and they stayed consistent with me the whole time. Things really picked up with them late in the season and carried into the new year. They made me feel like a top guy. That visit was huge for me. One of the most important parts of my decision was taking that trip.”

QB Luke Babin – Baylor

Rival300 Ranking: No. 276

School: Woodville (Woodville, TX)

On his commitment: “Ultimately, during my visit to Waco, Baylor just felt like the best place to be,” Babin told Rivals of his decision. “In the future, I think I will have a good opportunity to be on the field, and I know I will get some great development from Coach Spav (Jake Spavital) and Coach (Rhett) Holcomb. There are a few familiar faces there that made it feel a little more like home.”