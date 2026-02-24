Top defensive linemen in the updated 2027 Rivals300

If anything has been learned from top programs in the transfer portal era, it’s the importance of elite defensive line play.

One doesn’t need to go any further than this year’s College Football Playoff national championship game between Miami and Indiana to see exactly that. Both programs, while they amassed the talent differently, featured dominant fronts who both stuffed the run game and got after the passer.

And that is no doubt a recipe for success for any program looking to reach the highest echelon of the sport. The 2027 recruiting class is deep with interior maulers, led by the No. 1 overall recruit in the country Jalen Brewster. Beyond him, there are 25 defensive linemen ranked among the top 200 prospects nationally by Rivals:

1. Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

The top overall player in the class, Brewster has been committed to the Red Raiders since early October. However, that pledge may be on thin ice after the departure of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch earlier this month. Asked by RedRaiderSports at the time if he was still solid in his commitment, Brewster said, “No.”

LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Indiana and SMU are among the teams working to flip him.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 13

School: St. Patrick (Ill.)

Folorunsho was a major riser in the updated Rivals300 rankings, jumping up into the top 15 prospects nationally and the No. 2 spot among defensive linemen. A few programs have been on him heavily over the past few months, including Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Florida, Miami, Indiana, Missouri and Purdue. But Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong currently points to the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish as the leaders in his recruitment.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 40

School: Louisville (Miss.)

Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position. Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this about him: “Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

4. Myels Smith – Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 45

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Smith gave the Aggies his verbal commitment in December, but there’s been some coaching shakeup with Jay Bateman leaving and Elijah Robinson returning to College Station. Oregon and Georgia are not giving up on him, but the relationship with Robinson is a strong one for Smith, who is also hearing from Arizona State and Michigan.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 54

School: Choctaw County (Miss.)

Another top-10 defensive lineman from the Magnolia State, Shumaker took in games at Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU this fall. The Rebels, Bulldogs and Vols are his top three at the moment, though. And he is looking to set up official visits with each before making a decision prior to his senior season, he told MaroonandWhite.com.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 56

School: Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

A reclassification up from the 2028 crop, Fakatou has maintained his status as one of the most wanted interior linemen in the country. The 6-foot-7, nearly-300 pounder has a massive frame and is one of the hardest matchups in the country for opposing linemen with his combination of size and athleticism. A long list of national contenders are in the hunt.

“I have [official visits to] Ohio State May 29, Texas June 4, Oregon June 12 and Michigan June 26,” Fakatou told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. “I’m in the process of setting trips to Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia as well.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 78

School: Ramsay (Ala.)

May checks in as the top defensive lineman in Alabama this cycle and carries an offer list that covers nearly the entire SEC and features multiple other national powers. No schools have pushed harder for him than Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia, though. The Bulldogs and Tigers have locked in official visits. And according to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, the in-state program is the one leading the way right now.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 88

School: South Houston (Texas)

The Houston-area standout is one of the most intriguing defensive linemen in the country. In addition to his dominance on the gridiron, Muhammad is a standout basketball player who averaged 15.1 points and 12.5 rebounds as a sophomore at 6’3 and 250 pounds. That level of athleticism has garnered tons of interest, with Vanderbilt, Stanford, TCU, Miami and Houston emerging as the teams to receive official visits this spring and summer.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 102

School: Poplarville (Miss.)

A beast on the interior at 6’3 and 280 pounds, LeJeune was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior with 58 tackles, 14 TFLs and four sacks from his interior spot. He has become a major target for a number of schools, with Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State all setting up official visits with him this summer.

10. Donivan Moore – Auburn

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 104

School: Hueytown (Ala.)

Alex Golesh and Co. are looking to reload along the defensive line in 2027, with multiple targets already mentioned on this list. Earlier this month, they landed one of their premier wants in Moore. An Auburn fan growing up, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons the commitment is the realization of a childhood dream.

“This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore told Rivals. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.”

11. Kasi Currie

12. John Archer

13. Elijah Patmon – Texas A&M

14. Jamar Thompson

15. Seth Tillman

16. Kaiden Robinson-Vickers

17. Alifeleti Tuihalamaka

18. Reinaldo Perez

19. George Toia

20. Brayden Parks

21. Ezekiel Ayangbile

22. Aidan O’Neil

23. K’Adrian Redmond – Texas Tech

24. Tevita Nonu

25. Zane Rowe