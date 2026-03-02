Top Georgia high school football recruits in the Class of 2027
The high school class of 2027 is another loaded one in the state of Georgia, with 13 players ranking among the top 100 football recruits nationally.
It includes four players who are currently in five-star range (top-32 players) as well. But the talent isn’t just concentrated at the top. In the recent Rivals300 rankings update, Georgia was second to only Texas with 32 players ranked in the group. The Peach State is ahead of both Florida and California despite having a fraction of the population.
With spring football set to begin in the next few months, Rivals breaks down the top players in the state for 2027:
1. EDGE David Jacobs – Ohio State commit
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12
School: Blessed Trinity Catholic
The Skinny: Jacobs may have committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 29, but this recruitment is far from over. Miami was the program trending until literal minutes before he made his decision public. NIL was a major factor for the pass-rusher. He’s also a Georgia legacy and Alabama won’t be going away, either. The only thing that may not change during Jacobs’ recruitment is his five-star status.
2. SAF Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M commit
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 24
School: Hampton
The Skinny: The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Dorsey was a huge early commitment for Mike Elko and Co. The Aggies beat out Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and a host of others. But those schools — as well as others — aren’t going to give up on one of the nation’s premier safeties. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, it will be awfully hard to move him off that pledge though.
3. CB Aamaury Fountain – South Carolina commit
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 25
School: Northside
The Skinny: Fountain committed to South Carolina in late December and remains solid with the Gamecocks. But his recruitment has been skyrocketing in recent months, with both scouts and coaches across the country taking notice. Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Ohio State among the schools trying to chip away at his pledge, per Simmons.
4. LB Joakim Gouda
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 30
School: South Paulding
The Skinny: The top uncommitted player in the Peach State, Gouda’s name has been quickly rising up the list of elite linebackers this cycle. Rivals tabs him as the No. 2 player at his position, and schools are taking notice. The in-state Bulldogs are now trending for his pledge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Multiple picks have been logged in favor of UGA keeping Gouda home. Auburn, Texas and Florida are also in the mix.
5. WR Jaden Upshaw
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 42
School: Lee County
The Skinny: Upshaw was a major big-play threat as a junior, totaling 47 catches for 902 yards (19.2 YPC) and 8 touchdowns while missing a few games due to injury. Last month, he named a top six of Texas A&M, Miami, USC, Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee. The dynamic playmaker will be at Texas A&M in late March and Miami in early April; plus he’s booking trips to Tennessee and Alabama soon.
6. IOL Jordan Agbanoma
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 63
School: Grayson
The Skinny: After recently naming his top five schools, Agbanoma is down to a group that includes Miami, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Those schools are expected to get visits this spring and summer as he moves closer to a commitment decision. Trips to both Florida and Nebraska are locked in for June.
7. OT Elijah Hutcheson
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68
School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School
The Skinny: Hutcheson is another prospect in Georgia that Rivals is higher on than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 68 recruit and No. 6 OT in the updated Rivals300. But the Virginia native has been relatively quiet about his recruitment thus far, most recently logging a visit to Vanderbilt in January.
8. SAF Chance Gilbert
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 73
School: East Coweta
The Skinny: Last month, Gilbert named his top four schools, telling Rivals he is down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Earlier this month, he told our own Chad Simmons that those schools were ‘standing out’ the most in his recruitment. According to Simmons, UGA is among the school standing out the most with a commitment decision expected this summer.
9. SAF Ta’Shawn Poole
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 75
School: Howard
The Skinny: Poole has been on Georgia’s radar for nearly two years now and has been on campus multiple times. Head coach Kirby Smart even took a helicopter to his school last month for a visit, showing just how much of a priority he is for the Bulldogs. But according to Simmons, another SEC rival has emerged as the significant leader: Tennessee. Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are all chasing the Vols right now.
10. RB Nigel Newkirk
Rivals300 Ranking: No. 89
School: Gainesville
The Skinny: Back in November, Newkirk announced he was down to five schools: Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, and Georgia. Since then, the Crimson Tide have emerged as a strong contender to land the nation’s No. 6 running back. His official visit to Tuscaloosa is set for the final weekend in May. And Alabama’s staff has had success at Gainesville, including landing five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin last cycle.
Other top 2027 high school prospects in Georgia
11. SAF Jernard Albright – South Carolina commit
12. OT Kennedee Jackson
13. DL Elijah Patmon
14. CB Bryce Woods
15. QB Kharim Hughley – Clemson commit
16. SAF Corey Hadley
17. RB Gary Walker
18. LB Jeremiah Culpepper
19. SAF Adryan Cole
20. SAF KJ Caldwell
21. WR Jabari Watkins
22. OT Kelsey Adams – Georgia commit
23. CB Emerson Lewis
24. RB Andrew Beard
25. DL Kadin Fife – Tennessee commit