Top high school football recruits in Texas for the Class of 2027

To no one’s surprise, Texas again leads the way when it comes to elite high school football prospects in the Class of 2027.

The Lone Star State was all over the latest Rivals300 rankings update, with 38 players from inside the borders earning spots on the list. That was more than any other state in the country, including Florida, California and Georgia. Maybe even more impressive, 13 of the nation’s top 100 players hail from the state — or roughly 1 in every 8.

Last year, 42 players from Texas were represented in the final rankings, but there’s plenty of time for more prospects to emerge — potentially setting up an even more loaded class this cycle. Below are the top 2027 recruits, via the Rivals scouting and rankings team:

1. DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill

The top overall player in the class, Brewster has been committed to the Red Raiders since early October. However, that pledge may be on thin ice after the departure of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch earlier this month. Asked by RedRaiderSports at the time if he was still solid in his commitment, Brewster said, “No.”

LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Indiana and SMU are among the teams working to flip him.

2. CB John Meredith

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 2

School: North Crowley

Scouting Summary: Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.

3. OT Kennedy Brown

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 15

School: Kingwood

Scouting Summary: Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

4. WR Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 22

School: Summer Creek

Scout’s Take: “Benny Easter brings a strong combination of size, movement skills and production from his junior season. He is a big, filled-out receiver at around 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He moves really well for his size and is a high-volume target for his high school. Brown shows the ability to win at the catch point. I think when you look at him in this receiver group, Easter is one of the stronger receivers in contested-catch situations with his play-strength and strong hands. He’s dynamic after the catch, too. This is someone who had really strong raw production as a junior. When you look at the full breadth of what he brings, we feel good about him being one of the top receiver prospects to this point in the cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

5. IOL Ismael Camara

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 34

School: Gilmer

The Skinny: One of the nation’s top interior linemen, Camara is getting a big start on the final stages of his recruiting process. He already visited LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and SMU last month. The Mustangs, Aggies, Tigers and Longhorns have also locked in official visits for this summer with Camara, who is considered one of the top athletes regardless of position in this class.

6. SAF JayQuan Snell – Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 35

School: Waxahachie

The Skinny: The Aggies have loaded up at the safety spot early in this cycle, landing both Snell (No. 5 safety) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 4 safety) within the span of a few months. The former has totaled 175 tackles across three seasons at the varsity level, also forcing five fumbles and breaking up 12 passes. A&M also has a pledge from Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry, giving them the country’s premier defensive back class so far.

7. LB Cooper Witten

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 37

School: Liberty Christian

Scouting Summary: Versatile linebacker that possesses range, sideline to sideline top-end speed and tremendous instincts. 6-foot-1, 210 pounds that has verified athletic ability. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track and field season. Primarily played safety as a sophomore but has since walked down into a more traditional linebacker role. Doubles as a wide receiver as well for his high school showing off his athletic ability and ball skills. Needs to continue developing his ability to strike and physicality in the box, but has top-tier athleticism to make plays in space and cover. Older prospect for the recruiting cycle.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 41

School: Randle

The Skinny: Williams-Callis was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior, finishing the Texas high school football season with 3,502 yards on 324 carries while finding the end zone a whopping 59 times. He earned Rivals All-American honors after the season and is considering schools from coast to coast at the next level. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are among the programs high on the list for him right now.

9. CB Brandon Sherrard

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 58

School: Shadow Creek

The Skinny: Sherrard has been a major rankings riser since this fall, moving into Rivals’ list of the top 10 cornerbacks in the entire class. As a junior, he totaled 22 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions while locking down opposing receivers. LSU was an early frontrunner to land him, but according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, Arizona State is surging to the top of his recruitment.

10. QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 67

School: Westwood

The Skinny: The East Texas star looks to be heading west for college, but still not outside the state’s borders. Bryant committed to the Red Raiders on November 1, bookending a huge month for Joey McGuire and Co. In Bryant’s freshman campaign at Westwood, the signal caller threw for 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games played. Fast forward two years later, and he broke the school’s single-season record with more than 3,000 yards through the air.

Other top prospects in Texas for the Class of 2027

11. WR Julian Caldwell

12. RB Keldrid Ben – Oklahoma commit

13. DL Xavier Muhammad

14. WR Trey Haralson

15. LB Jhadyn Nelson

16. SAF Eli Johnson – Ohio State commit

17. CB Joshua Vilmael

18. WR Alvin Mosley

19. RB SaRod Baker

20. RB Lathan Whisenton

21. RB Cadarius McMiller – Oregon commit

22. DL George Toia

23. EDGE Cameron Hall – Texas commit

24. DL Ezekiel Ayangbile

25. WR Tre Moore