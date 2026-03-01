Top Illinois high school football recruits in the Class of 2027

The state of Illinois is among the deepest in the country when it comes to high school football talent in the Class of 2027. Not traditionally known as a fertile recruiting ground, the Prairie State boasts 14 blue-chip prospects in the latest Rivals300 rankings update.

Along with that, they’re expected to have more than 40 Power 4 prospects overall, signaling that the class isn’t just talented at the top. These recruits are drawing interest from coast-to-coast, and some will be among the nation’s most heavily recruited over the next nine months until signing day.

Below, Rivals breaks down the top players in Illinois and where their recruitments stand:

1. DL David Folorunsho

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 13

School: St. Patrick

The Skinny: Folorunsho was a major riser in the updated Rivals300 rankings, jumping up into the top 15 prospects nationally and the No. 2 spot among defensive linemen. A few programs have been on him heavily over the past few months, including Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Florida, Miami, Indiana, Missouri and Purdue. But Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong currently points to the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish as the leaders in his recruitment.

2. QB Jake Nawrot

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 32

School: John Hersey

The Skinny: Nawrot has seen a meteoric rise up the rankings in recent months, ascending to the No. 2 overall spot among quarterbacks. He now sits in five-star territory if the rankings were expanded to the full top-32 and could move even further up this offseason. Says Wiltfong: “I like Iowa for the legacy recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the Rivals300, but the Hawkeyes have major competition including Kentucky, Kansas State, Washington and Oklahoma State.”

3. QB Israel Abrams

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 44

School: Montini Catholic

The Skinny: The crop of quarterbacks in the state of Illinois is as deep as its been in recent memory, headlined by Nawrot, Abrams and Trae Taylor of Carmel Catholic. Abrams has long been considered one of the premier players in the state and backed it up with a monster junior season. Colleges have taken notice as well. Purdue, Auburn, Florida State and Kentucky have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder for this summer. The Tigers currently hold the advantage in the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM).

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 59

School: East St. Louis

The Skinny: Johnson-Cook was originally ranked as an “athlete” prospect but is now considered an RB heading into his senior season. He plays for one of the best high school football programs in the Midwest and it’s Mizzou that’s currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Auburn, Ole Miss and Miami have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder thus far. As a junior, he racked up more than 1,300 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging better than 10 yards per attempt.

5. QB Trae Taylor – Nebraska

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 71

School: Carmel Catholic

The Skinny: Taylor is one who has been on the national scene going back a few years. Securing his commitment back in May 2025 was a huge boon for the Huskers, who have used that momentum to build one of the country’s top 10 recruiting classes early this cycle. Last month, Taylor announced he would be moving from Illinois to Omaha to play at state powerhouse Millard South and be closer to Lincoln as he begins preparation for his college career.

6. WR Quentin Burrell

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 83

School: Mount Carmel

The Skinny: Burrell named a top 10 earlier this month and has a slew of visits set up to those programs. He’ll kick things off at Nebraska on March 7, then head to Missouri March 13. Vanderbilt is now locked in for March 28. Notre Dame remains April 1, Michigan is now April 2, a return to Indiana is April 4, he gets back to Arizona State on April 7 and hits LSU on April 9. Oklahoma is going to be April 13 and Burrell is hoping Miami will be on April 16.

7. TE Brock Williams

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 87

School: Libertyville

The Skinny: Georgia, Ohio State and Texas are the three top schools for Williams, who checks in as one of the nation’s premier tight ends. The Buckeyes were considered a strong favorite this fall, but the winds have changed in recent months. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, “sources continue to indicate Georgia leads. A decision could come within weeks.”

8. SAF Tavares Harrington

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 129

School: Mount Carmel

The Skinny: Harrington is narrowing down the list of long suitors in his recruitment. The four-star safety prospect has offers from around the country, but there have been some schools coming into focus in his recruitment. Georgia and Alabama are set to receive official visits in June, and Nebraska is working to get on the list as well.

9. LB Roman Igwebuike

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 138

School: Mount Carmel

The Skinny: Igwebuike narrowed his list to 12 schools on Friday, with Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Georgia among the programs still in the mix. He has been relatively quiet about which he schools he is truly favoring, but the team with all the momentum here is Ohio State, per Rivals’ Greg Smith.

10. DL Brayden Parks

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 185

School: Brother Rice

The Skinny: Parks recently named his top eight, a group that includes Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Georgia and Tennessee. According to Rivals’ Greg Smith, “Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Illinois have been strong contenders for the four-star. He’s got strong ties to Notre Dame, has been there many times and is where the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM) favors.”

Other top 2027 prospects in Illinois

11. CB Justin Johnson

12. EDGE Keysan Taylor

13. OT Cameron Wagner

14. OT Corey Laga

15. CB Raheem Floyd

16. WR Lawrence Carr

17. DL Ohimai Ozolua

18. RB TJ Lewis

19. QB Jameson Purcell – Indiana

20. EDGE Chris Kasky