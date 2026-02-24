Top linebacker recruits in the updated 2027 Rivals300

The 2027 Rivals300 updated on Monday as we head into spring visit and offseason camp season.

The linebacker position is once again loaded with top talent. Of the 300 prospects featured in the new rankings, 24 are linebackers.

Of those 24, just three are committed early on. Back in November, Vanderbilt landed a massive in-state commitment from four-star Omarii Sanders, one of the top LBs in the nation.

Below is a look at the top linebackers in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings following the Feb. 23 update:

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 16

School: Jesuit (Fla.)

The recruitment of Henderson is entering a key phase, as he has spring visits set with Miami, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame. While a decision doesn’t seem to be close, Henderson has seen top contenders emerge throughout his process. Rivals’ No. 2 prospect in the Sunshine State, Henderson is also considering Florida and FSU, among others.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 30

School: South Paulding (Ga.)

Gouda was one of the biggest risers in Monday’s Rivals300 update as he soared from unranked up to No. 30. Now also a top-five recruit in the Peach State, Gouda’s stock is up and the Georgia Bulldogs are now trending for his pledge, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Multiple picks have been logged in favor of UGA keeping Gouda home. Auburn, Texas and Florida are also in the mix.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 37

School: Liberty Christian (Texas)

The son of legendary former NFL TE and new Oklahoma assistant coach Jason Witten, Cooper is one of the best linebackers in the nation. Despite being a Tennessee legacy, Witten is now trending to play under his father and Brent Venables in Norman. Many other high-profile programs have shown interest, but OU certainly has the edge heading into the spring.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 57

School: Garner (N.C.)

Rivals remains high on Randle heading into the spring as he now checks in as the No. 4 LB and No. 4 recruit in North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder updated his recruitment with Rivals earlier this month and broke down his interest in the likes of Florida, Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina and Oregon. He has a slew of spring trips scheduled.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 60

School: Howell (Mich.)

Another major outlier for Rivals, Kish took a big leap in Monday’s rankings and looks like one of the best in the Midwest this cycle. He plays for a notable program in Michigan and is fielding heavy interest from the likes of Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan State, all of whom have locked in official visits. It looks to be a Midwest battle for the blue-chipper so far. The in-state Spartans are currently trending in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 74

School: Mililani (Hi.)

Satele is the top-ranked recruit in Hawaii this cycle. Naturally, many top schools on the West Coast are after his commitment. Last month, Satele told Rivals that Oregon and USC were recruiting him the hardest. UCLA, Cal and Miami will work to up their standing with the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder moving forward.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 82

School: Vigor (Ala.)

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound McNeil has emerged as one of the best in the Yellowhammer State this cycle and his recruitment has an unsurprising SEC flavor to date. He’s got official visits locked in with Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida and Alabama. The in-state Tigers are currently trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 92

School: Lincolnton (N.C.)

Mayfield checks in at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds and he certainly looks like one of the best in North Carolina this cycle. Earlier this month, he named a top five consisting of Oregon, Miami, Kentucky, Indiana and Georgia. South Carolina was trending for his pledge early on, but Miami now looks to be in the driver’s seat heading into the spring.

9. Omarii Sanders — Vanderbilt commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 110

School: Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.)

After signing Five-Star Plus+ QB Jared Curtis last cycle, Vandy is looking to keep its momentum going on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle. Like Curtis, Sanders is a local recruit and he’s in the boat for the Commodores. Sanders committed on Nov. 29 and remains locked in with the SEC program. He’s set an official visit for the last weekend of May.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 118

School: Langham Creek (Texas)

Rivals’ No. 2 linebacker in the Lone Star State, Nelson checks in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. Early on, it looks like it’ll be an in-state battle for the blue-chipper. Texas currently has the edge, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Houston, TCU and Texas Tech are among the other contenders in his recruitment, which is still heating up ahead of the spring.

Other linebackers in the 2027 Rivals300

11. Case Alexander

12. Roman Igwebuike

13. Jeremiah Culpepper

14. Izzy Hammons

15. Brayton Feister

16. Brandon Lockley Jr.

17. Kenneth Simon II

18. Noah Glover

19. Taven Epps — Oklahoma commit

20. Theo Wilson

21. Ja’Bios Smith

22. Sean Fox

23. Colton McKibben

24. Quinton Cypher — Ohio State commit