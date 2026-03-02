Top offensive tackle recruits in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The offensive tackle group in the 2027 class features some of the top recruits in the country, regardless of position.

Five of the top 10 would finish as five-stars if the rankings were completed today and nine total would be in the top 100, signaling a crop that isn’t just talented at the drop but deep throughout. It will also be one of the most interesting position groups to follow for the next nine months until National Signing Day in December.

Only five of the 20 highest-ranked tackles are currently committed, and Rivals breaks down where things stand in their recruitments:

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 3

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

The Skinny: Last month, Matthews named named Georgia, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M as the schools standing out in his recruitment. It’s a long list, but none too surprising given the talent of the nation’s top offensive tackle. The Bulldogs, Hurricanes, Longhorns and Aggies are on his list of spring visits and will likely receive official visits as well this summer. He aims to make a commitment after those trips.

2. Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

The Skinny: Hackett was an early commitment to Texas Tech, stunning the in-state Sooners when he chose the Red Raiders back in August. It didn’t take him long to change his mind, though. A little over a month after his initial pledge, he flipped to OU and gave offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh another huge building block and bookend tackle.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 15

School: Kingwood (Texas)

The Skinny: According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, Oregon and Texas A&M have started to separate from the pack for Brown, who has an official visit set to College Station on June 5. He has been to the in-state school on at least a dozen occasions and loves what he sees from their offensive line development. Florida is among the other schools working to break into his top group.

4. Kaeden Penny – Oklahoma commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 20

School: Bixby (Okla.)

The Skinny: An in-state target from powerhouse Bixby, Penny has had the Sooners at the top of his board for a while and opted to pull the trigger on an early pledge last fall — the same day that OU flipped five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett from Texas Tech. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder will be in the mix to finish as a five-star prospect when it’s all said and done and looks to be another elite tackle headed to Norman.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28

School: St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)

The Skinny: Olubobola was a massive riser in the latest rankings update, jumping from outside the top 300 to No. 28 overall after a standout junior season. Rivals Director of Rankings Charles Power had this to say about him: “He’s increased his physicality, has some nastiness to his game on top of just the elite length and quality movement skills. We really like the upside there and we feel like he is an ascending prospect of developmental offensive tackle. He’s really just tapping into his long-term potential.”

He is set to visit nearly a dozen schools this spring, and his recruitment looks to be in the early stages with interest increasing by the day.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68

School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.)

The Skinny: Hutcheson is another prospect in Georgia that Rivals is higher on than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 68 recruit and No. 6 OT in the updated Rivals300. But the Virginia native has been relatively quiet about his recruitment thus far, most recently logging a visit to Vanderbilt in January.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 70

School: Appoquinimink (Del.)

The Skinny: A one-time Penn State commit, Von Brandt’s recruitment has really exploded since he decommitted from the Nittany Lions. Notre Dame, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and Virginia Tech will get him on campus over the next month and try to make their moves. As it stands now, the Fighting Irish and Gators — where former PSU offensive line coach Phil Trautwein is now — are at the top of the heap.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 95

School: Loy Norrix (Mich.)

The Skinny: The hulking 6-foot-5, 290-pound Lipsey has flown under the radar a bit as a prospect, but that likely won’t last much longer. Minnesota has an official visit scheduled with him, while programs like Michigan, Ohio State and Missouri are also in the mix. The Tigers, along with LSU, are looking to bring him in for official visits this summer.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 100

School: Lithonia (Ga.)

The Skinny: Jackson is one of the most intriguing two-way linemen in the country, standing in at nearly 6’8 and 300 pounds. His long-term future is likely on the offensive side, but schools are recruiting him as a prospect who can play on either side at the next level. Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi State are programs he is looking to get to this spring, while the Gators, North Carolina and Georgia Tech have already set official visit dates.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 121

School: Basha (Ariz.)

The Skinny: Hildebrand’s recruitment has a west coast flavor to it at this stage, with Arizona State and Utah the first two programs to get official visits locked in. Oregon and Texas A&M are two more high on his list, according to Rivals’ Greg Biggins.

Other top offensive tackles in the 2027 class

11. Antonio Berry

12. Princeton Uwaifo – Tennessee commit

13. Kelsey Adams – Georgia commit

14. Kalel Johnson

15. Caleb Johnson

16. Cole Reiter

17. Isaiah Bertola

18. Q’Mari Hudson

19. Drew Fielder – Oregon commit

20. Mason McDermott