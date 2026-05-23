Top offensive tackles in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The offensive tackle group in the 2027 class is loaded with top prospects from around the country, and its depth stack ups with any other group this cycle.

Five of the top 10 would finish as five-stars if the rankings were completed today and nine total would be in the top 125, signaling a crop that isn’t just talented at the drop but deep throughout. It will also be one of the most interesting position groups to follow for the next nine months until National Signing Day in December.

Twelve of the 20 highest-ranked tackles are currently committed as we head into official visits beginning next weekend:

1. Mark Matthews – Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 3

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Scouting Report: “High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing int an early round draft pick.”

2. Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Scouting Report: “Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.”

3. Oluwasemilore Olubobola – Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 20

School: St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)

Scouting Report: “Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique. Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.”

4. Kaeden Penny – Oklahoma commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Scouting Report: “Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 32

School: Tupelo (Miss.)

Scouting Report: “Light-footed offensive tackle with projectable size and some of the best movement skills at the position in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 300 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wing-span at the Nashville Rivals Camp prior to his senior season. Carries the weight well and has room to continue adding good mass once in a college program. A natural mover with excellent reactive quickness. Posted one of the best shuttle times for a 300-plus pound offensive linemen on the national camp circuit. Shows off the movement skills on film and in the camp setting. Coordinated and balanced in pass protection. Able to redirect and recover within his pass set. Does a nice job of keeping his shoulders square. Has some natural power and is able to drop the anchor on contact. Also flashes ability as a run blocker on Friday nights. Able to lock in on second level defenders. Plays with a physical edge. Will need to continue honing his overall technique. Not the tallest or longest offensive tackle, but has plenty of size. One of the youngest top offensive line prospects in the cycle, turning 17 years-old in late June prior to his senior year. Fast ascent and athletic skill set has him looking like one of the top offensive tackles in the cycle.”

6. Elijah Hutcheson – Florida commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 77

School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.)

On his commitment: “It really came down to Florida and Vanderbilt,” Hutcheson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I’ve got great relationships with both, and I could see myself at both, but I felt best about Florida. I think the development factor at Florida really stood out. They have a great program and a great way of doing things. I trust the coaches and believe in what they can do with me.”

7. Layton von Brandt – Auburn commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 79

School: Appoquinimink (Del.)

Scouting Report: “Athletic offensive tackle with the frame and movement skills to project as a bookend pass-protector. Has a projectable frame for the position, measuring in at north of 6-foot-6 and around 285 pounds prior to his senior season. Has plus length with arms that measure around 34 inches along with 10-inch hands. A quality athlete in the combine setting, with consistently strong times in the short shuttle. A high-end natural athlete along the offensive line who is an easy, loose mover. Light-footed in his pass set and can easily get to his spots. Has the lateral agility to quickly redirect and recover if out of position. Pairs the movement skills with a nasty streak. Aggressive and physical, looking to finish blocks with authority. Also flashes his athleticism with reps on the defensive line. Does not play top competition in Delaware, but has more than held his own on the national camp circuit. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger, but has already made nice strides in those areas. Looks like the top prospect from the state of Delaware in recent memory and has a high ceiling given the physical tools and play personality.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 100

School: Lithonia (Ga.)

The Skinny: Jackson is one of the most intriguing two-way linemen in the country, standing in at nearly 6’8 and 300 pounds. His long-term future is likely on the offensive side, but schools are recruiting him as a prospect who can play on either side at the next level. LSU and Georgia Tech have already had him on campus, while while visits to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Auburn are still on the calendar.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 118

School: Curtis Senior (Wash.)

The Skinny: Lavata’i is one of the most intriguing tackle prospects in the West this cycle, and that is largely where his recruitment is focused. He recently told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman that he is taking official visits with Washington State, Oregon State and Utah, while Washington is another major contender set to visit him soon. The Huskies are a major threat to land him if they push, and he hopes to have a commitment made early in June.

10. Jake Hildebrand – Arizona State commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 121

School: Basha (Ariz.)

On his commitment: “I picked Arizona State because of the culture that they have here in Tempe,” he told Huffman. “Being able to help build a program has been a dream of mine for a while now. I know the coaches will not leave ASU because they were offered the biggest job that was available and both coach Dillingham and coach Tuitele declined the job because they feel something special there, and I see into that vision as well.”

Other top offensive tackles in the Rivals300

11. Jakari Lipsey – Michigan commit

12. Princeton Uwaifo – Tennessee commit

13. Drew Fielder – USC commit

14. Kelsey Adams – Georgia commit

15. Brayden Harris

16. Cole Reiter – Wisconsin commit

17. Kal-el Johnson

18. Caleb Johnson

19. Isaiah Bertola

20. JJ Brown

21. Mason McDermott – Indiana commit

22. Q’Mari Hudson

23. Hudson Ingalsbe

24. Cameron Wagner – Oregon commit

25. Corey Laga