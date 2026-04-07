Top Performers and MVPs from Max Xposure Combine in Seattle

After Summer Xposure and May Madness events in Seattle in previous years, an early spring version debuted, the Max Xposure Combine, founded by Tracy Ford of Ford Sports Performance

Nearly 200 prospects from the Pacific Northwest turned out at Kennedy Catholic HS in the shadows of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, for a combine with verified testing, individual and positional drills followed by 1-on-1’s and 5v5 competition.

Here is a look at the eye catchers from the Max Xposure Combine.

Overall MVP: Aedyn Havili, 2028, DL, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic

After earning DL MVP honors, and the Rivals MVP, at last month’s Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix, Havili, a Top 100 prospect nationally in the 2028 class and an Under Armour All-American selection, showed why he’s pursued by so many schools. He was unblockable, and he was held nearly every rep, and still drove his blocker into the bag. Havili’s first step is as quick as anyone’s in the country, he plays with leverage, he uses moves and he has tremendous strength. But the big thing for him is his constant motor, at a position that sees players take plays off routinely, Havili never does and takes a ton of reps. He was the hands down easy pick by the staff as the overall MVP.

POSITIONAL MVPs:

QB MVP: Jadis Lefono, 2027, Lakewood (Wash.) Lakes

RB MVP: Randy Reyes, 2028, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

WR MVP: Siosaia Malietufa, 2029, Puyallup (Wash.)

TE MVP: Aidan Muilenburg, 2027, Gig Harbor (Wash.) Peninsula

OL MVP: Jermaine Tofa, 2028, Tacoma (Wash.) Life Christian Academy

DL MVP: MJ Wadley, 2027, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

LB MVP: Lawrence Phillips Jr., 2031, FSP Academy (Wash.)

DB MVP: Kaden Johnson, 2028, Bellevue (Wash.)

Max Xposure also created a Composite Score, which is a blended athletic performance score (0–100 scale) based on combine testing – Speed (40-yard dash) accounting for 25%, Explosiveness (Vertical Jump/Broad Jump) accounting for 25%, Agility (5-10-5 Shuttle) accounting for 20%, Change of Direction (L-Cone) accounting for 20% and Size (Height and Weight) accounting for 10%.

The scores were calculated by comparing to camp-wide averages, graded into a percentile and then weighted in to the final score.

Here are the top five overall composite scores:

1. Nick Simms, 94.8

2. Emediong Ukpe, 93.6

3. Max Bridges, 92.9

4. Brady Bonnell, 92.4

5. Kaydon Tatum, 91.8

Here are the top five overall marks at each testing station:

40-yard:

1. Nick Simms, 4.57

2. Kaden Johnson, 4.59

3. Emediong Ukpe, 4.60

4. Trevon Barnes, 4.62

4. Jaxon Turner, 4.62

Pro Agility:

1. Trevon Barnes, 4.19

2. Kaden Johnson, 4.25

2. Emediong Ukpe, 4.25

4. Dom Kelly, 4.29

4. Siosaia Malietufa, 4.29

L-Cone:

1. Nick Simms, 6.59

2. Brady Bonnell, 6.85

3. Acen Jones, 6.94

4. Sayon Rias, 6.99

5t. Isaac Thompson, 7.04

5t. Trevon Barnes, 7.04

Broad Jump:

1. Kaydon Tatum, 10’2

2. Nick Simms, 9’9

3. Kaden Johnson, 9’8

4. Max Bridges, 9’6.5

4. Trevon Barnes, 9’6.5

Vertical Jump:

1. Kaydon Tatum, 39

2. Nick Simms, 35.5

3. Brennan Abbott, 33

4. Ben Firth, 32.5

5. Emediong Ukpe, 32.5

Here are the top five overall composite scores at each position:

Quarterbacks:

1. Brady Bonnell, 92.4

2. Jadis Lefono, 85.1

3. Calvin Ibale, 84.5

4. Brayden Paulino, 84.3

5. Brennan Abbott, 83.8

Running Backs:

1. Emediong Ukpe, 93.6

2. Trevon Barnes, 89.7

3. Randy Reyes, 87.5

4. RJ Ward, 86.3

5. Isaiah Smith, 82.5

Receivers:

1. Kaydon Tatum, 91.8

2. Henry Greutert, 88.9

3. Ben Firth, 87.9

4. Parker Fry, 86.6

5. Julian Ruiz, 83.9

Offensive Linemen:

1. Jaylinn Haywood, 85.2

2. Tyson Daniels, 84.5

3. Junior Leapai, 84.3

4. Nikai Senethavilay, 83.7

5. Gabe Populous, 83.4

Defensive Linemen:

1. Max Bridges, 92.9

2. Luke O’Hara, 82.3

3. MJ Wadley, 81.4

4. Angelo Williams, 80.8

5. Tala Lologo, 80.2

Linebackers:

1. Nathan Schlack, 87.2

2. Michael Pulalasi, 84.6

3. Savelle Velazquez, 83.7

4. Lawrence Phillips Jr., 83.5

5. Santana Sahagun, 82.8

Defensive Backs:

1. Nick Simms, 94.8

2. Kaden Johnson, 88.7

3. Mekhi Fields, 86.9

4. Isaac Thompson, 83.3

5. Amare Payton, 83.1