Top Performers: Polynesian Bowl Midwest Combine

The Polynesian Bowl held their first Michigan-based combine over the weekend and there was a good turnout of talent from across the state but even some out of state players who participated.

Here is a run down of the top performers

High School Skill MVPs (chosen by camp)

DB Gideon Gash – Novi (Mich.) Detroit Catholic Central: He had already gone out to a Poly event and run 4.35 in the forty. He’s impressive with his length and athleticism. He also has great ball skills. The thought is he will be tried at corner first in college but could transition to other positions. Regardless, he’s a no doubt blue chip recruit who is moving towards the national Top 50.

DB/WR Don Spillers – Detroit (Mich.) King: Spillers is also big, but he’s smooth and can play either side of the ball. Some schools see him as a big outside receiver, some as a safety. To us, he looks like an idea safety/hybrid/nickel type. That position is becoming increasingly sought-after so that is our preference for him but the schools recruiting him are split.

WR Chad Willis – Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s: A recent Cincinnati commit, Willis is big and skilled. He’s been working on his speed and suddenness — that is what some schools wanted to see. The Bearcats, in our estimation, will be happy with the take. He also has sure hands and ball skills.

QB Sammy Eyde – Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice: Big (6-4, 220 pounds) with a good arm. Got the nod over a pretty good quarterback group.

CB Kameron Lowe – Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice: Young and long corner at 6-foot-3 who may outgrow that position as he is only a 2029 but could easily play safety if he’s not a corner.

ATH Tatum Moore – Redford (Mich.) Union: High school running back who played linebacker and got his hands on several passes. At his size, probably looking as a college nickel but he has instincts and ball skills.

WR Lorenzo Barber – Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s: Quick, agile receiver who creates separation and is tough to stick with as a result.

WR Blake Francis – Bay City (Mich.) John Glenn: Emerged with his quickness and speed also and won some reps against top corners.

WR Nepo Fareti-Tuato’o – Seattle (Wash.) Eastside Catholic: Came all the way from the Pacific Northwest and walked away with an MVP award.

High School Linemen MVPs

OL Jameer Henry – Detroit (Mich.) King: Physical with a great base. Wins reps without ever looking overly pressed. Confident in his abilities and just does the job. Michigan State, Missouri, Illinois and others in pursuit.

OL Reid Steger – Carroll (Iowa) Kuemper Catholic: Holds a handful of offers, no P4s yet but has some paying attention. Physical, competitive and in a 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame.

OL William Thornton – West Bloomfield (Mich.): 2028 center type who wins with his low center of gravity, technique and punch.

DL Frank Kanka – Howell (Mich.): 2028 interior prospect with quicks, agile feet and technical prowess.

DL Hayden Schultz – Plymouth (Mich.): Competes with intensity and get off the ball well. Played on the edge but has the body type to either stay there or grow into a three-tech. Under-recruited at the moment.

OTHER NOTES FROM THE CAMP

– A notable name who did drills but sat out most of the competition with a minor injury was Detroit King’s Darryl Flemister, a P4 recruit in the 2027 class.

– As noted, the quarterback group was good. Duke Banta is big, throws with timing and had some good shots. Same with Hudson Smith who has a live arm. Jabin Gonzalez was also selected to the best of the best. 2028 prospect Drew Sheridan and 2029 prospect Lincoln Sellers were top of the top underclassmen there.

– Brother Rice’s Tyler Trusel had some standout moments at receiver. A two-way 2028 standout, he is getting offers as an athlete but at the moment, leans more receiver in his recruitment.

– Walled Lake Western running back Michael Walker is a good looking prospect as far as his size, movement, and ability to catch the ball. He has several offers including San Diego State.

– Detroit Catholic Central’s Eric Anderson is a Power Four recruit who can play inside or out. He repped more at tackle here but can be a college swing guy.

– Haslett offensive lineman Sam Czekalski is worth keeping an eye on for schools at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds.

– Detroit Catholic Central’s A’Mari Dorsey is only a 2030 but already competing with the upperclassmen and more than holding his own. There is a lot of buzz about his future.

– Manvel (Tex.) 2029 tight end Bryce Tuiasosopo is an eye-catching freshman as he is already 6-foot-4, 218 pounds with natural hands.