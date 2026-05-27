Top Performers: X-Factor QB Experience

WESTFIELD, Ind. – X-Factor QB Academy hosted its annual X-Factor QB Experience this month with several talented Hoosier State quarterbacks having strong showings.

Rivals has Top Performers from the event.

The Illinois State quarterback commit and two-time state champion out of Brownsburg (Ind.) High had a terrific weekend on the field and in the class room.

“The dude just works hard,” X-Factor QB Academy founder and former Penn State quarterback Anthony Morelli said. “No matter how much he has accomplished in his career as far as state championships and scholarships, he’s never too good to work hard and compete.

“He threw well. Throws it with velocity and accuracy. He really understands the mental part of the game as well as anybody too.”

Over the last two seasons Frye has thrown for nearly 5,000 yards and 52 touchdowns to just nine interceptions playing in the Hoosier State’s most competitive conference and largest class. He rushed for five scores as a junior.

2028 MVP: Christopher Harris

Carmel (Ind.) High’s exciting rising junior passer showed how explosive of an athlete he is with a 40-6 inch vertical and 10-2 broad jump. Appalachian State offered at the camp. Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green and UConn have also extended early scholarships.

“Obviously he threw it very well,” Morelli said. “The kid has a lot of potential.”

As a sophomore for Indianapolis (Ind.) Park Tudor, Harris threw for 1,819 yards and 26 touchdowns with another eight rushing scores.

Accuracy Challenge Winner: Jack Quillen

The Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central standout had a strong camp which included winning the “Do or Die Challenge.”

“We throw routes and it’s all about ball placement and the wide receiver has to catch it too,” Morelli explained. “The last man standing wins. He had 20 throws in a row competing against other kids and he out did them. Just very consistent.”

Quillen was among the camp’s top overall performers.

“Arm strength, can push the ball down the field,” Morelli said. “He’s very accurate and consistent and that’s what separates him.”

As a sophomore in leading Warren Central to the semistate in the largest class, Quillen threw for 2,021 yards and 21 touchdowns. Miami (Ohio) and UConn offered this spring.

2029 MVP: Emmett Knowles

Powerhouse Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral has a talented up-and-comer under center.

“Has a lot of upside,” Morelli said. “Big, strong kid with a strong arm. I think he can be dangerous. He’s talented and can throw with the best of them.”

Around the camp

+ Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove 2028 quarterback Oscar Sloan was only able to compete for a day but threw it will inside Grand Park. A smooth, strong-armed, traitsy, competitive passer that has several Big Ten offers.

+ The 2030 MVP was Jackson Nowling who will play his high school football at Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North. He has already been named an Under Armour 8th Grade All American.

+ The 2031 MVP was Judah Isreal and the 2032 MVP was Maximus Morelli.

+ MVPs for the wide receiver group included Zander Nattam (2027), Darryl Gates III (2028), Emmanuel Turner (2031).

+ MVPs for the offensive line group included Landon Schaeffer (2027) and Marquise Hitchens (2028).