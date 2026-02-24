Top quarterback recruits in the updated Rivals300 rankings

With the 2026 recruiting cycle now in the rearview, all eyes turn toward 2027 — beginning with where the country’s top quarterback recruits will land.

Of the top 10 quarterbacks in the class, four are already committed with Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Nebraska and Illinois holding those commitments. Expanded to the top 25 though, nearly half of the nation’s top passers are already off the board by the end of February. And with most teams likely only taking one quarterback per cycle in the transfer portal era, we’re likely to see the dominoes fall quickly this spring before official visits.

Following the release of the latest Rivals300 rankings on Monday, here’s a look at the top-ranked quarterbacks in the class:

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4

School: Chandler (Ariz.)

Mencl is the newly minted No. 1 quarterback in the class and earned a five-star rating from Rivals’ scouting and rankings team on Monday. He has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after passers in the country after a breakout junior season at Arizona powerhouse Chandler. According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Oregon is considered the favorite at this point in his recruitment with competition from Auburn, Miami and Penn State. Mencl is expected to take visits this spring before ultimately making a commitment decision.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 32

School: John Hersey (Ill.)

Similar to Mencl, the Illinois-based Nawrot has seen a meteoric rise up the rankings in recent months, ascending to the No. 2 overall spot among quarterbacks. He now sits in five-star territory if the rankings were expanded to the full top-32 and could move even further up this offseason. Says Wiltfong: “I like Iowa for the legacy recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the Rivals300, but the Hawkeyes have major competition including Kentucky, Kansas State, Washington and Oklahoma State.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 44

School: Montini Catholic (Ill.)

The crop of quarterbacks in the state of Illinois is as deep as its been in recent memory, headlined by Nawrot, Abrams and Trae Taylor of Carmel Catholic. Abrams has long been considered one of the premier players in the state and backed it up with a monster junior season. Colleges have taken notice as well. Purdue, Auburn, Florida State and Kentucky have locked in official visits with the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder for this summer. The Tigers currently hold the advantage in the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM).

4. Keegan Croucher – Ole Miss

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 50

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

A three-sport athlete, Croucher has focused his attention on football and moved this offseason to play for Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School after he spent the last two seasons at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. As a junior for Cheshire, Croucher played nine games and threw for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions but looked to the Baylor School for an opportunity to fully showcase his talent. And there’s plenty of it. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was another big rankings mover this offseason, and the Rebels are trying to hold off Georgia, Kentucky and a handful of others looking to flip him.

5. Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 67

School: Westwood (Texas)

Bryant committed to the Red Raiders back in November 2025, in what was a huge few weeks for Joey McGuire’s program. In Bryant’s freshman campaign at Westwood, the signal caller threw for 2,282 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games played. Fast forward two years later, and he broke the school’s single-season record with more than 3,000 yards through the air as a junior. Despite efforts from other programs, he has given no indication he is looking around right now.

6. Trae Taylor – Nebraska

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 71

School: Millard South (Neb.)

Another standout originally from the Prairie State, Taylor is one who has been on the national scene going back a few years. Securing his commitment back in May 2025 was a huge boon for the Huskers, who have used that momentum to build one of the country’s top 10 recruiting classes early this cycle. Last month, Taylor announced he would be moving from Illinois to Omaha to play at state powerhouse Millard South and be closer to Lincoln as he begins preparation for his college career.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96

School: Dunham School (La.)

Standing in at 6’4 and 200 pounds already, Haven has the look of a college-ready passer heading into his senior season next fall. He lit up the scoreboard for Dunham School as a junior and has cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the state alongside Peyton Houston of Evangel Christian Academy. As for his recruitment, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman drops the latest intel: “Alabama has been the team in pole position after consecutive game-day visits in October and November, and another needle-moving visit back to Tuscaloosa for junior day last month. Haven’s next few visits are expected to be the final stops before locking in his commitment.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 101

School: Desert Edge (Ariz.)

Roskopf was another big riser in the latest Rivals300, moving into the top 10 among quarterbacks and checking in as the No. 101 prospect overall. At around 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he touts one of the stronger arms in the cycle. But Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power took note of his lightning-quick release and ability to cut down on turnovers this fall leading to him moving up the board. Oklahoma State and Mississippi State got Roskopf on campus in January. And Oregon, Washington and North Carolina are also very much in the picture.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 107

School: Tabor Academy (Mass.)

An early commit to Michigan, Bourque opted to back off that pledge after the coaching changes in Ann Arbor over past few months. He’s now going taking his time with the next steps in his recruitment. But he he has already heard from a number of programs, including Georgia, Penn State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Washington and more.

10. Kamden Lopati – Illinois

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 115

School: West (Utah)

One of the top quarterbacks out west, Lopati was a big win for Bret Bielema and Co. last summer. They won out over Iowa State, Boston College, Arizona and a handful of others. And now even more programs are taking notice of the talented southpaw. Duke, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Florida all offered last month, and Lopati is considering some visits while remaining pledged to the Illini.

Other top quarterbacks in the 2027 Rivals300

11. Davin Davidson

12. Andre Adams

13. Kharim Hughley – Clemson

14. Peyton Houston – LSU

15. Jack Sorgi – Louisville

16. Champ Monds

17. Brady Edmunds – Ohio State

18. Jamison Roberts

19. Kevin Verpaele – Pittsburgh

20. Dane Weber

21. Jayce Johnson – Texas A&M

22. Ty Knutson – Texas

23. Trent Seaborn – Alabama

24. Braden Baker

25. Jett Feeney