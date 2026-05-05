Top-ranked Big Ten commitments in the updated 2027 Rivals300

The Big Ten has established itself as college football’s preeminent conference on the field over the last three years, and it’s looking to do the same on the recruiting trail.

After back-to-back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles, the league is gaining major steam with top prospects — including at schools outside its traditional powers (Ohio State, Michigan, USC, etc.). Top recruits are flocking to the conference, and it’s showing up on the field and in the recruiting rankings.

With the release of the latest Rivals300 rankings last month, we break down where the top committed prospects in the Big Ten are currently headed:

5-star EDGE David Jacobs Jr. – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12 (#1 EDGE)

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: “Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.”

5-star QB Will Mencl – Oregon

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 13 (#1 QB)

School: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage.”

5-star EDGE Mekai Brown – USC

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 17 (# EDGE)

School: Greenwich Country Day (Greenwich, CT)

Scouting Summary: “Explosive athlete gifted with a prototypical frame whose motor runs hot from off the edge all game long. Tremendous frame and build with room to fill out at the next level. Bouncy hooper on the hardwood that plays above the rim consistently. Plays with that burst and explosiveness off the edge, getting off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer. Has the balance and body control to win in space and has tremendous change of direction in the open field. Needs to polish his hand usage and utilize his length more effectively as a rusher. Has the raw strength to shed blocks against the run but can play with poor pad level at times. One of the more gifted physical and athletic specimens for the position, but he needs to develop his technique as a rusher and continue improving his hand placement at the point of attack. Has the ability to develop into a premier three-down defender if he can continue to polish his technique and develop his pass-rush arsenal. One of the older prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.”

IOL Kellen Wymer – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 30 (#3 IOL)

School: Liberty Center (Liberty Center, OH)

Scout’s Take: “Wymer is an elite athlete on the offensive line. I think there’s a case to be made that he might be the most natural mover and explosive mover of all the offensive linemen nationally. He can really, really scoot at the second level. This is a guy who is at his best when he’s pulling and getting on linebackers and he runs like a tight end. There’s a ton to like there, and we feel like as he continues to get bigger and stronger, there’s just so much upside just with his natural athleticism and movement skills.” — — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson – USC

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 36 (#1 ATH)

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)

Scouting Summary: “One of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak. He has an edge in his game and is one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against. He brings special teams value as a return man as well and has all the talent to compete for playing time immediately at the college level.” — Rivals’ Greg Biggins

CB Ai’King Hall – Oregon

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 39 (#7 CB)

School: Dothan (Dothan, AL)

Scout’s Take: “Ai’King Hall is a corner that we continue to like at Rivals. The Oregon commit has great feet in coverage, a really good combination of reactive quickness and top-end speed. He consistently runs in the 10.8-10.9 range in the 100-meters and we’re high on his film.”

SAF Tory Pittman – Nebraska

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 43 (#3 SAF)

School: Millard North (Omaha, NE)

Scouting Summary: “Great natural feel for the position with high end football instincts. Not a big framed safety but will hot you and plays a physical game. Ability to quickly read and react jumps out on tape. Really flashes to the football, takes great angles and is one of the better open field tacklers in this year’s class. Strong track profile with back to back top 5 state finishes in the long jump and a personal bet of 23’4.5”. Has some offensive production and shows value in the return game as well. Explosive football player who just makes plays and has the type of all around game where we can see him playing early in his college career. High power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone and an NFL ceiling.”

Other notable top committed prospects in the Big Ten

EDGE Rashad Streets – Oregon

WR Braylon Pope – Washington

WR Jamier Brown – Ohio State

CB Monsanna Torbert – Indiana

QB Trae Taylor – Nebraska

CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair – Penn State

CB Danny Lang – USC

SAF Semaj Stanford – Oregon

WR Quentin Hale – USC

QB Blake Roskopf – Washington

DL Stanley Montgomery – Penn State

CB Juju Johnson – UCLA

WR Charles Davis – Cal

QB Kamden Lopati – Michigan

WR Roye Oliver – USC



