Top-ranked WR Monshun Sales signs with local agency

Ascend Football Agency tells Rivals/On3 they have signed the Rivals Industry’s No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class in Monshun Sales.

The Indianapolis Lawrence North five-star is considering scholarships from Alabama, Indiana, Miami and Ohio State, with Texas the latest to offer this week.

“We are excited to welcome Monshun to ASCEND,” founder Randy Fisher said. “As an elite player on the field with tremendous character and leadership off the field, he and his family share ASCEND’s values and our vision.

“Monshun’s signing as a current high school student-athlete represents the need to have proper representation early in the college football recruiting process — and ASCEND’s commitment to helping players and parents navigate the ever-changing college football landscape.”

ASCEND FOOTBALL (“ASCEND”), a rapidly emerging sports agency exclusively representing NFL and Collegiate NIL athletes. ASCEND is headquartered in metro Indianapolis. With this collaboration, LOUD Collective will serve as the exclusive Growth Partner for ASCEND, providing end-to-end business growth, advisory, and execution for brand strategy, storytelling, and operational infrastructure. LOUD Collective’s AI-powered technology solutions will fuel the agency’s expansion as it scales its growing roster of elite NFL and NIL talent.

In 10 games as a junior Sales caught 37 passes for 794 yards and nine touchdowns averaging 21.5 yards per catch. He also started at safety and had 56 tackles.

Sales ranks as the nation’s No. 7 prospect regardless of position.