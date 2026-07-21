Top-rated Big Ten commits at each position in the 2027 class

The Big Ten has won three national championships in a row and it continues to see its top programs swing away with the nation’s best high school prospects. As of July 21, eight of the 32 five-stars in the 2027 cycle are pledged to a team in the Big Ten.

Ohio State, Oregon and USC are making their usual presence felt. Indiana is continuing its climb and it just landed the biggest commitment in program history. Nebraska has a five-star QB in its class. Other schools in the conference have landed elite blue-chippers, too.

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With football season right around the corner, Rivals takes a look at the highest-rated Big Ten commit at each position:

QB: Trae Taylor — Nebraska

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 1 QB)

School: Millard South (Neb.)

Committed Since: May 1, 2025

Scouting Summary: “Well-rounded, polished signal caller with one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Measured at a shade under 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 9.25-inch hands prior to his senior season. Brings a combination of high-end arm talent and refinement to the table. Has a whippy release that uncoils quickly to generate fast arm action. Added arm strength in the off-season prior to his senior year. Can drive the football to all areas of the field with palpable zip. Rips throws out to the far hash and up the seam. Throws a tight spiral that cuts through the wind. Has proven to be accurate in multiple settings. Hyper-trained and plays with a good level of consistency as a passer. Passed for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a junior. Tabbed as Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in the off-season prior to his senior season. Shows the ability to extend plays, but at his most comfortable when working from within structure. Improved rushing ability and overall athleticism from sophomore to junior year. Default arm slot is in the ¾ to side arm range. Level of improvement late in his high school career should be taken as a positive. Looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the cycle entering his senior season with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.”

RB: CaDarius McMiller — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 180 NATL. (No. 12 RB)

School: Tyler (Texas)

Committed Since: Feb. 14

McMiller on his commitment: “I committed to Oregon because the people there are incredible,” McMiller told ScoopDuck. “I’m big on relationships and they match every box—not just my position coach, the entire staff. They also develop players very well even out of sports … “Everyone there is incredible. They’re just people with good vibes, good energy. That’s pretty self explanatory.”

WR: Monshun Sales — Indiana

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 WR)

School: Lawrence North (Ind.)

Committed Since: July 17

Scouting Summary: “High upside wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of size and speed. Checks in at around 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds with 32.25-inch arms and 9-inch hands. Posts excellent marks on the track, especially at his size, running 10.81 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.4 seconds in the 200 meters. A vapor trail on vertical routes. Has the potential to take the top off of defenses with regularity. Shows quality tracking skills, locating the football over his shoulder. Competitive as a blocker and physical while working as a safety. Finished his junior season with 37 catches for 794 yards and 9 touchdowns. Still adding nuance to his game as a route-runner. Would like to see him continue to add to his catch radius and become more of a mismatch in contested catch situations given his size. Has the potential to be the top wide receiver prospect in the cycle with continued development.”

TE: Brooks Bakko — Minnesota

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 142 NATL. (No. 6 TE)

School: Kindred (N.D.)

Committed Since: April 7

Scouting Summary: “Multi-sport athlete who has been a standout in basketball, where he was an All-State selection and track where he has run as fast as 11.2 in the 100-meter dash and competed in high-jump and long-jump. Used in high school as a split end, but also plays defense and has returned punts and kicks. Springy athlete with sure hands and ability to make catches away from his body. Twitchy route-runner who does a nice job on slants and short routes. Will be a good college route runner as he continues to polish his technique. Good after the catch considering his size. Also gets handed the ball at times and can make things happen in the open field. Will need to fill in and get stronger. Has some, but not much experience with his hand down and attached. Very good athlete though who can be a FLEX/receiver hybrid who can be used in a variety of ways in college.”

OT: Jakari Lipsey — Michigan

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 97 NATL. (No. 8 OT)

School: Loy Norrix (Mich.)

Committed Since: May 2

Scouting Summary: “Three-sport athlete who excels as a thrower in track and field and is a good high school basketball player. Can get up and dunk at his size. Has played both ways in high school and was looked at as a defensive lineman some early on. Still very raw in his technique. Needs to be more consistent play to play as well. Offer possibilities at guard and tackle, and has huge upside but needs diligence and development in order to reach that high ceiling.”

IOL: Caden Moss — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 47 NATL. (No. 5 IOL)

School: Jackson Academy (Miss.)

Committed Since: June 26

Scouting Summary: “Wide-bodied offensive lineman with the length and power to be an asset in the run game. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 330 pounds prior to his senior season. Has long arms that measure over 34 inches, along with 10+ inch hands. Wide-hipped and carries most of his mass in his lower body. Emerged as a top offensive line prospect early on in his high school career. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. A mauler in the run game. Plays low, working to get underneath the pads of smaller opposing defensive linemen. Runs his feet on contact and works to finish blocks with authority. Plays with good effort and requisite physicality. Flashes solid footwork in pass protection. Width makes him a significant obstacle for defensive linemen to run around in pass rush situations, particularly if playing on the interior.”

EDGE: David Jacobs — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Committed Since: Dec. 29, 2025

Scouting Summary: “Athletically gifted EDGE defender who thrives as an edge setter in the run game and is a multi-faceted pass rusher. Verified 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender with excellent bend and hand usage. In the run game, he is violent with his hands when shocking blockers at the point of attack. As a rusher, he wins with a great burst off the line of scrimmage that lets him get vertical in a hurry to blow by tackles with speed. But he can also convert that speed to power and bull pass protectors into the quarterback. He will need to continue harnessing his ability to gain leverage due to his below-average length, but Jacobs has the physical tools and tenacity to be an immediate impact player the moment he steps on campus. Possesses the play strength and athleticism to develop into a dominant three-down defender at the next level that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt along the defensive front.”

DL: Marcus Fakatou — Ohio State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 2 DL)

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Committed Since: June 29

Scouting Summary: “Massive defensive lineman who could slide inside and play tackle but has played primarily as an edge his first two years of high school. Reclassified up to the ’27 class but will still head to college with 30+ starts playing against high level comp. Is all of 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and has a frame similar to former SF 49er, current Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner, who made the transition from edge to tackle at Oregon. Naturally strong and powerful and can overwhelm most tackles at the point of attack. Does show some surprising ability to bend and get around the edge but relies more on a bull rush/long arm to get in to the backfield at this time. Stout in run support and can’t hold his ground against a double team and still get a push. Played through an injury much of his junior season and didn’t have the same burst of get-off he showed as a freshman but has lost about 20 pounds this off-season and is moving with much more fluidity. Has a rugby background and his all around athletic profile from a size/athleticism standpoint is strong and there’s no doubt he has an NFL ceiling.”

LB: Toa Satele — Oregon

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 77 NATL. (No. 6 LB)

School: Mililani (Hi.)

Committed Since: June 3

Scouting Summary: “Versatile linebacker who has the ability to play multiple spots and could even grow in to an edge in a few years. Has a long 6-foot-3, 210 pound frame with room to add good weight. Plays both inside and off-ball linebacker, shows natural pass rush skill and is comfortable playing in space. Fluid mover who can drop and cover and runs well enough to make plays sideline to sideline. Closes well on the football, takes sound angles and is a highly instinctive player. Father Sampson played offensive line for Hawaii and was a 2nd round pick of the Miami Dolphins so Toa was raised on the game and has a high football IQ. A natural athlete who we’ve seen working out at tight end at camps and showcases and could play the position in college as well but defense is definitely where his upside is highest. Projects as a high Power 4 athlete with an NFL ceiling.”

CB: Juju Johnson — UCLA

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 NATL. (No. 6 CB)

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Committed Since: May 2

Scouting Summary: “Johnson missed his junior season with a lower leg injury but remains one of the most versatile athletes in the ’27 class. Can play corner, safety or receiver at the college level and is a legit high major college prospect at all three spots but corner is the likely meal ticket. A twitchy athlete who has both both short area quickness and top end speed and always comes with a high compete level and toughness. Showed potential game breaking ability early on at receiver with his ability to run after the catch and get vertical. Always flashed solid ball skills and plenty of quick twitch ability. Played more safety early on in high school but has a corner frame and skill set. A sub 6-0 corner but has a near 78” wingspan and the speed to run with anyone. A track standout, clocked a 10.34-100m and 21.04-200m as a sophomore before an injury cut his season short and also caused him to miss his junior football season.”

S: Tory Pittman — Nebraska

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51 NATL. (No. 3 S)

School: Millard North (Neb.)

Committed Since: Aug. 15, 2025

Scouting Summary: “Great natural feel for the position with high end football instincts. Not a big framed safety but will hot you and plays a physical game. Ability to quickly read and react jumps out on tape. Really flashes to the football, takes great angles and is one of the better open field tacklers in this year’s class. Strong track profile with back to back top 5 state finishes in the long jump and a personal bet of 23’4.5”. Has some offensive production and shows value in the return game as well. Explosive football player who just makes plays and has the type of all around game where we can see him playing early in his college career. High power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone and an NFL ceiling.”

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

School: Cathedral Catholic (Calif.)

Committed Since: March 14

Scouting Summary: “Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak. He has an edge in his game and is one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against. He brings special teams value as a return man as well and has all the talent to compete for playing time immediately at the college level.”