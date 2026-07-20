Top-rated SEC commits at each position in the 2027 class

It’s rare that a five-star prospect doesn’t consider an SEC or program or two down the stretch of their recruitment. There’s 32 five-stars in the 2027 cycle and 15 are pledged to an SEC school, as of July 22.

Take your pick of position and look at the top few recruits atop the Rivals Industry Ranking. Odds are that one of them is headed for one of the 16 SEC programs next year. There’s a five-star pledged to a team in the league at 10 of the 12 positions considered by Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team.

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With football season right around the corner, Rivals takes a look at the highest-rated SEC commit at each position:

QB: Elijah Haven — Alabama

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 2 QB)

School: Dunham School (La.)

Committed Since: April 25

Scouting Summary: “Big quarterback who pairs physical upside with high-end dual threat production. Has one of the most college-ready builds among blue-chip quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle. Measures at 6-foot-4.5 and north of 220 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand. One of the most productive quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, completing 72.6% of his passes for 3,931 yards and 62 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. Rushed for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns on 127 carries. A high usage player for his high school team. Shows flashes of arm talent with the natural arm strength to drive the football downfield. Naturally coordinated in his lower body and is rhythmic in his drops. A bouncy athlete with the ability to redirect. Capable of picking up yards on designed runs and is a load to bring down in the open field. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and has AAU experience. Does not play top competition, but is able to put up dominant stats that you would expect for a touted signal caller. Throwing motion can be a little quirky with a lower release point. Can be overly careful and stand to improve his overall confidence and release speed as a passer. Has one of the higher upsides among quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle with the chance to develop into an early round draft pick with continued development.”

RB: Kemon Spell — Georgia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Committed Since: Feb. 2

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. Measured at 5-foot-10, 200-plus pounds prior to his senior season. Shows tremendous twitch and leg drive on Friday nights. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the home run. Top-end speed checks out, as he ran sub-11.0 seconds in the 100 meters during his sophomore track season. Has stacked productive seasons, rushing for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,755 yards and 28 scores as a junior. Doubles as an elite pass-catcher in 7-on-7 and is one of the better running backs we’ve seen in that setting in recent cycles. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Younger prospect for the cycle. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond.”

WR: Easton Royal — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Committed Since: Nov. 29, 2025

Scouting Summary: “The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.”

TE: Ahmad Hudson — LSU

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

School: Ruston (La.)

Committed Since: May 3

Scouting Summary: “Jumbo tight end with a big frame and massive catch radius. Measured in at around 6-foot-6, 245 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length with 34.75-inch arms along with 10.75-inch hands. A jumpball maven who presents a big mismatch in contested catch situations. Has a huge catch radius with his stature, length, leaping ability and coordination. Posts up on defenders and comes down with contested catches at a high rate. Projects as a red zone and goal line target. Capable of hanging in the air and contorting his body to come down with acrobatic grabs. Fluid athlete with little to no rigidity in his movements. Uses his size to fight through contact to pick up yards after the catch. A load for defensive backs to bring down. Spends most of his time split out wide, but does play as an attached tight end at times. Doubles as a basketball star with high-major offers on the hardwood, averaging over 20 points per game as a junior. Will need to improve his top-end speed and quickness within his routes to help in creating separation. More of a 4.8 to 4.9 athlete at this stage. Projects as an in-line tight end long-term due to his frame, but will need to continue progressing as a blocker. Should present a big contested catch target early on his career with the upside of growing into a high volume pass-catcher with continued improvement with his separation abilities. One of the more gifted tight ends in the 2027 cycle.”

OT: Mark Matthews — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Committed Since: May 15

Scouting Summary: “High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing int an early round draft pick.”

IOL: Maxwell Hiller — Florida

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

School: Coatesville (Pa.)

Committed Since: April 8

Scouting Summary: “Elite interior offensive line prospect with ready-to-play size, athleticism, and physicality. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 305 pounds as a junior. Arm length checks in at 32 inches or a shade under. Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting. A dominant run blocker on Friday nights. A fluid, reactive mover at the second level. Locks on defenders and imposes his will. Not uncommon to see him drive defensive linemen to the sideline. Plays with an innate edge and level of physicality. Has the movement skills to project as a high-level pass protector. High level of coordination leads to a natural technical acuity with advanced hand placement and usage. Has the movement skills to play some tackle at the college level, but lack of arm length will ultimately force him inside. Also plays basketball. His younger brother, Colton Hiller, is a five-star basketball prospect in the 2028 cycle. Has a strong case as the most ready-to-play interior offensive line prospect in the 2027 cycle and could be primed for an instant impact at the college level.”

EDGE: Zyron Forstall — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE)

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Committed Since: March 31

Scouting Summary: “Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.”

DL: Myels Smith — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 59 NATL. (No. 4 DL)

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Committed Since: Dec. 20, 2025

Scouting Summary: “A big space eater and could grow in to a true nose or play as a traditional tackle. Has a projectable 6-foot-3, 295 pound frame with room to add good weight. Put up huge numbers as a junior including 91 tackles, 30 for loss and 10 sacks. Quick off the ball and flashes one of the better get-offs in the country. More than just a straight line guy, shows some lateral quickness and plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Has strong hands, plays with good pad level and an active motor. Can physically overwhelm an opposing guard/center with his size and power and has been one of the state’s more productive tackles since he was a freshman.”

LB: Kaden Henderson — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 1 LB)

School: Tampa Jesuit (Fla.)

Committed Since: June 18

Scouting Summary: “Prototypical off-ball linebacker prospect who displays elite length with tremendous athletic ability to close to ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Verified 6-foot-1, 218 pounds with incredibly long 34-inch levers at inside linebacker. Has quality range and closing speed, combined with the ability to trigger to the ball quickly. A very heady and instinctive player who processes the game efficiently. Quick downhill mover that is willing to take on blocks and stick their face in the fan. Violent tackler on impact that explodes through contact. Shows some pass-rush ability off the edge and as a designed blitzer. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. One of the more polished off-ball backers in the last few recruiting cycles at the position. Has the chance to be an every-down player at the next level that can be a versatile chess piece in the front seven for a multitude of defensive schemes.”

CB: John Meredith — Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

School: North Crowley (Texas)

Committed Since: June 19

Scouting Summary: “Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”

S: Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 1 S)

School: Hampton (Ga.)

Committed Since: Nov. 1, 2025

Scouting Summary: “Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.”

ATH: Bode Sparrow — Oklahoma

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 78 NATL. (No. 4 ATH)

School: Davis (Utah)

Committed Since: June 26

Scouting Summary: “An exciting two-way, two-sport athlete who could end up on either side of the ball. A dynamic receiver who caught 83 passes for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. Pure pass catcher, strong hands and explosive after the catch. Projects best at safety and flashes a ton of range, high end instincts and is always around the football. Totaled 16 interceptions over his sophomore and junior seasons and is a threat to bring it back to the house when he gets his hands on it. Can fly off the hash in run support and is a big hitter. Talented basketball player and an all-state point guard as well. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, a plus athlete with a high end skill set, Sparrow is on the short list when talking about the best athlete in the country.”