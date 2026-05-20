Top running backs in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 class were updated last month, and the list of top running backs in the country has seen some changes.

Five-star Kemon Spell, a Georgia commit, is still the headliner. But elsewhere down the list, we saw movement among the top 25 players at the position. This group is an extremely deep and talented one, with nine backs ranking among the top 150 prospects nationally.

And of the top 25 running backs, 14 are already committed, setting up what should be a very interesting next few months will official visits on the way.

1. Kemon Spell — Georgia commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder has been nothing short of dominant during his high school career and he’s now set to head to the SEC. A one-time Penn State commit, Spell decommitted following the firing of James Franklin. After a few months of announcing different leaders and contenders, Spell initially intended on taking his process into official visit season. Georgia had other plans. The Bulldogs have locked in the nation’s top running back.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 24

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

The dynamic prospect that originally hails from Quebec is as sought-after of a recruit as there is in the 2027 class. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, his recruitment is “a two-team race between Ohio State and Tennessee. Both programs are pushing hard and expected to be in it until the end, with a decision likely later this summer. Georgia and Ole Miss remain involved, but are currently trailing.”

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 42

School: Randle (Texas)

One of the best out of the Lone Star State this cycle, Williams-Callis has been mum on his recruitment heading into the summer. LSU and Indiana already hosted him for official visits, while SMU (June 1) and Missouri (June 5) are looking to make their moves over the next few weeks. But Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reports that Texas A&M is still considered the favorite in this one.

4. Myson Johnson-Cook – Auburn commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 63

School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Johnson-Cook has been a name on the national radar for multiple years, first playing at Texas powerhouse DeSoto before transferring in to perennial Illinois contender East St. Louis. Missouri was at one time considered the favorite to land him, but was overtaken by Miami. The Hurricanes had the buzz going into his decision, but he pulled off a shocker and committed to Auburn instead — giving Alex Golesh and Co. a much-needed win on the trail.

5. Keldrid Ben — Oklahoma commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 86

School: Montgomery (Texas)

Ben has been a major rankings riser over the past six months; he was completely unranked when committing to the Sooners back in December and is now a top-100 recruit. Other schools haven’t relented in their pursuit of him though, and he’s currently scheduled for OVs with Florida (May 28), Oregon (June 5) and Oklahoma (June 12).

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 89

School: Gainesville (Ga.)

Yet another blue-chip burner set to come out of the Peach State, Newkirk is an impressive prospect and he’s now the No. 10 overall recruit in Georgia, per the Rivals300. He plays for a top program in Gainesville and is being courted by many usual suspects, including Alabama, which is currently ahead for his pledge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Crimson Tide are in the mix with a couple other backs, but would love to close the deal with Newkirk on his May 29 official visit.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 126

School: Byrnes (S.C.)

Segarra is one of the most coveted backs in the Southeast, as well as the country. Heading into official visit season, no school has broken through as a true leader yet, though. He is fresh off a visit to Indiana over the weekend, where the Hoosiers really impressed he and his family. Stanford (May 22), Penn State (June 5), Tennessee (June 12) and South Carolina (June 19) will now get their shots to make a move.

8. Gary Walker – Clemson commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 131

School: Creekside (Ga.)

Walker is coming off a monster junior season where he rushed for 1,669 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 178 attempts — averaging a whopping 9.4 yards per carry. Stanford, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Florida State were all on his official visit schedule, but it was the Tigers who earned his commitment on Wednesday afternoon.

9. Ty Keys – Miami commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 143

School: Poplarville (Miss.)

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder was considered a slight lean to the rival Florida State Seminoles earlier this spring, but Miami surged up his list and secured one of the country’s best running back prospects in the 2027 class. Keys was one of the Magnolia State’s premier backs as a junior, rushing for 3,285 yards, averaging 10.9 yards per carry and scoring 45 rushing touchdowns for Poplarville.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 156

School: Franklin Parish (La.)

Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle, and he has a loaded slate of official visits coming up as he looks to narrow down his list from more than 20 Power 4 offers. Tennessee is set to host him first this coming weekend, followed by Florida (May 28), Alabama (June 5), Ole Miss (June 12) and in-state LSU on June 19. The Crimson Tide currently lead in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Other running backs in the 2027 Rivals300

11. SaRod Baker – Texas Tech commit

12. Lathan Whisenton – Notre Dame commit

13. Cadarius McMiller – Oregon commit

14. Jeremy Adeyanju – Washington commit

15. Yoshawn Hudson

16. Andrew Beard – Florida commit

17. Isaiah Rogers – Notre Dame commit

18. Javian Jones-Priest – Virginia Tech

19. Kingston Allen – Wisconsin commit

20. Jayshon Gibson – UCLA commit

21. Kingston Miles

22. Tyson Robinson – Michigan commit

23. Elijah Kimble

24. Christian Alexander – Mississippi State

25. Dajon Talley Rhodes

