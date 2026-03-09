Top safeties in updated Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 class

Following the release of the latest Rivals300 rankings last month, the hierarchy of top safeties around the country saw some movement.

Texas A&M commit and Peach State star Kamarui Dorsey remained atop the list in the No. 1 spot, but some significant shifts happened below him after reviewing junior film and seeing players compete in offseason workouts and camps. Of the country’s top 10 players at the position, five are already committed with the Aggies holding pledges from both No. 1 and No. 2.

With almost nine months to go until Signing Day, here are the top safeties in the 2027 class:

1. Kamarui Dorsey – Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 24

School: Hampton (Ga.)

The Skinny: The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Dorsey was a huge early commitment for Mike Elko and Co. The Aggies beat out Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami and a host of others. But those schools — as well as others — aren’t going to give up on one of the nation’s premier safeties. According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, it will be awfully hard to move him off that pledge though.

2. JayQuan Snell – Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 35

School: Waxahachie (Texas)

The Skinny: The Aggies have loaded up at the safety spot early in this cycle, landing both Snell (No. 5 safety) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 4 safety) within the span of a few months. The former has totaled 175 tackles across three seasons at the varsity level, also forcing five fumbles and breaking up 12 passes. A&M also has a pledge from Baltimore St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry, giving them the country’s premier defensive back class so far.

3. Tory Pittman – Nebraska commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 43

School: Millard North (Neb.)

The Skinny: The consensus top recruit in Nebraska, Pittman headlines what is currently a top-10 class for Matt Rhule and the Huskers. He gave his pledge back in August 2025 to NU over Miami, Notre Dame, and a host of other programs. And now they’ll have to hold onto the Omaha Central standout, who finished his junior campaign with 68 tackles and three interceptions. On the offensive side, he hauled in 16 passes for 277 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 73

School: East Coweta (Ga.)

The Skinny: Last month, Gilbert named his top four schools, telling Rivals he is down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech. Earlier this month, he told our own Chad Simmons that those schools were ‘standing out’ the most in his recruitment. According to Simmons, UGA is among the school trending right now with a commitment decision expected this summer.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 75

School: Howard (Ga.)

The Skinny: Poole has been on Georgia’s radar for nearly two years now and has been on campus multiple times. Head coach Kirby Smart even took a helicopter to his school last month for a visit, showing just how much of a priority he is for the Bulldogs. But according to Simmons, another SEC rival has emerged as the significant leader: Tennessee. Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are all chasing the Vols right now.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 79

School: Prattville (Ala.)

The Skinny: Yet another Yellowhammer State standout to soar up the Rivals300, Aparicio-Bailey continues to emerge as one of the best defensive back recruits in the nation. He recently updated his recruitment with Rivals’ Chad Simmons and set spring visits to Clemson, South Carolina, Ohio State, USC, Auburn, Florida and more. There’s a ways to go in his process, though Georgia and Clemson will both be tough to beat.

7. Jernard Albright – South Carolina commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 97

School: Effingham County (Ga.)

The Skinny: Albright was one of the Peach State’s most sought after prospects over the past year, but came off the board on Christmas Day to the Gamecocks. He held close to 20 offers at that point, but quickly bonded with the coaching staff and made his decision. Torrian Gray, South Carolina’s defensive backs coach, was a big factor in that choice and will make it tough for other teams to flip him .

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 129

School: Mount Carmel (Ill.)

The Skinny: Harrington is narrowing down the list of long suitors in his recruitment. The four-star safety prospect has offers from around the country, but there have been some schools coming into focus in his recruitment. Georgia and Alabama are set to receive official visits in June, and Nebraska is working to get on the list as well. He was scheduled to visit the Huskers last weekend but is now looking to be in Lincoln for the spring game instead.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 137

School: Sandy Creek (Ga.)

The Skinny: Hadley saw his stock rise as a junior back in the fall and has cemented himself as one of the top prospects in Georgia and around the country. Kentucky, Nebraska and Georgia Tech are among those swinging for Hadley, while many of the usual suspects are also involved, including SEC powers Tennessee and Texas A&M.

10. Eli Johnson – Ohio State commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 139

School: Steele (Texas)

The Skinny: An Under Armour All-American as a junior, Johnson has long been one of the most sought-after secondary prospects in the country. The Buckeyes jumped into his recruitment early and beat out Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan and more back in November. All signs point to him signing with the Buckeyes in December.

Other top safety prospects in the country

11. Adryan Cole

12. Semaj Stanford

13. Davion Jones

14. KJ Caldwell

15. Khalil Terry – Notre Dame commit

16. Karon Eugene

17. Jayden Anding

18. Kaleb Elkins

19. Jarrell Chandler

20. Trae Collins

21. Jaden Walk-Green

22. Gavin Williams

23. Marquis Bryant – North Carolina commit

24. Jordan Haskins – Louisville commit

25. Myles Baker