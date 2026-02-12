Top Texas wide receiver target Tre Moore sets official visit with Longhorns

Texas has a number of wide receiver targets on its board in the 2027 class, but they’ve long had their eyes on Pflugerville Weiss star Tre Moore.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is coming off a monster junior season where he caught 85 passes for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns, turning in one of the best years of any receiver in the Lone Star State. He has caught the eyes of programs across the country with that performance, as Oklahoma, Miami, Texas A&M are among those heavily in pursuit.

As are the Longhorns.

Moore was in town last month for their junior day event and got to spend plenty of time with the coaching staff. On Wednesday, he announced he’ll return to Austin this summer for an official visit the weekend of June 5-7.

“The visit was great,” Moore told InsideTexas’ Charlie Williams. “Texas had some top-notch facilities. The whole program just ran smooth. You can tell it’s ran like a top organization.”

Wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, his primary recruiter, watched film with him and broke down where they see him fitting in the offense.

“They see me in a position where I can play Z or the X outside,” Moore added. “Big body receiver, but I got the speed to stretch the field at the exact same time, winning one-on-one matchups when the coverages allow.”

Moore is looking to get back to Austin this spring to see the team live in practice, and then will return to the Forty Acres again in June for what should be a major visit weekend.

A host of other prospects have already locked in that date for their officials as well, including four-star cornerback Montre Jackson, four-star EDGE Cameron Hall (Texas commit), and Vanderbilt wide receiver pledge Jeremiah Douglas.

