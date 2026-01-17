Top uncommitted 2026 prospect Dylan Berymon takes official visit to Kentucky

There’s still a little meat left on the bone in the 2026 recruiting cycle and Kentucky is looking to take advantage.

New head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats have some serious momentum with the Transfer Portal open and they’d love to extend that to the trail before completely turning the page to the class of 2027. The top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 cycle is in Lexington this weekend.

Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon decommitted from Texas in November. The December signing period came and went with Berymon still on the board.

Last weekend, he took an OV to Nebraska. After the trip to Lincoln, he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that the Huskers vaulted to the top of his list. UK is trying to change that with a big weekend in the Bluegrass.

Heading into his January swing of visits, Berymon declared Nebraska and UK as his top two schools when speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons. Since then, Oklahoma State has also jumped in the mix and is trying to get him to Stillwater before making a final decision.

“It will come down to the culture and the environment around the college when I commit,” Berymon told Simmons. “I am kind of going into this blind, not knowing a lot about Nebraska or Kentucky.”

Berymon is the No. 211 overall prospect and No. 26 DL in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 recruit in Louisiana.

More on Kentucky’s 2026 class

Since Stein was tabbed the new head man at UK, the SEC program has already landed two big-time blue-chippers.

Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby decided to leave the LSU recruiting class amidst the wave of coaching staff changes. He landed in Lexington with former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan last month and now headlines the Cats’ class.

“The biggest reason is I picked Kentucky because I wanna start my own trend,” Darby told Rivals. “I wanna be a part of something big. Obviously, they have a new coaching staff and I wanna be a part of that with Coach Sloan.”

Darby is the No. 187 overall prospect and No. 30 WR in the nation. Earlier this month, Richmond (Va.) Heritage four-star safety Andre Clarke was released from his Letter of Intent with Michigan. Kentucky quickly emerged there, too, and added him to the fold on Jan. 6.

Clarke is a top-250 recruit and the No. 23 safety in the cycle. He and Darby sit atop the pledge list alongside Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski, the No. 14 QB in the nation.

The full, up-to-date Kentucky recruiting class can be seen here. It ranks No. 55 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.