Top wide receiver recruits in updated 2027 Rivals300

The updated Rivals300 rankings for the Class of 2027 are loaded with top wide receiver recruits from across the country.

Of the top 70 overall prospects this cycle, 11 project to play the receiver position, making it one of the deepest position groups nationally. Of the top 25 wideouts though, only five are currently committed which will make for an exciting spring and summer recruiting period as they look to lock in official visits and ultimately announce their decisions.

Below are the top wideouts in the class, via Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings team:

1. Easton Royal – Texas commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs.

… One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 9

School: Lawrence North (Ind.)

Scout’s Take: “Sales touts arguably the highest upside of any wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle. He’s a freaky athlete with sub-22.0 second speed in the 200 meters at 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds. Sales is a vapor trail on Friday nights, showing the ability to take the top off defenses, by way of blistering man coverage on vertical routes. His ball skills have continued to improve, as he showed the ability to make adjustments and win in contested catch situations as a junior. We also like that Sales shows physicality at safety, working as a two-way player at Indianapolis Lawrence North.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

3. Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 22

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Scout’s Take: “Benny Easter brings a strong combination of size, movement skills and production from his junior season. He is a big, filled-out receiver at around 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He moves really well for his size and is a high-volume target for his high school. Brown shows the ability to win at the catch point. I think when you look at him in this receiver group, Easter is one of the stronger receivers in contested-catch situations with his play-strength and strong hands. He’s dynamic after the catch, too. This is someone who had really strong raw production as a junior. When you look at the full breadth of what he brings, we feel good about him being one of the top receiver prospects to this point in the cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)

The Skinny: Lennear was a Navy All-American as a junior and is now down to five finalists in his recruitment: Florida State, LSU, Miami, Syracuse and Texas A&M. The 6-foot, 165-pounder continues to trend toward in the local Hurricanes, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Miami began to pick up momentum in September as Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a pick in favor of Mario Cristobal and Co. keeping him home. Over the past two seasons, he hauled in 58 passes for 1,038 yards and 18 touchdowns while playing alongside Syracuse signee Calvin Russell.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 42

School: Lee County (Ga.)

The Skinny: Upshaw was a major big-play threat as a junior, totaling 47 catches for 902 yards (19.2 YPC) and 8 touchdowns while missing a few games due to injury. Last month, he named a top six of Texas A&M, Miami, USC, Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee. The dynamic playmaker will be at Texas A&M in late March and Miami in early April; plus he’s booking trips to Tennessee and Alabama soon.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 46

School: Harper Woods (Mich.)

Guerrant has been high on the in-state Wolverines and Ohio State for some time, but Oregon has made a big move since coming into the picture. A big part of that was his recent trip to Eugene last month. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith logged picks for the Ducks to land Guerrant, who caught 55 passes for 1,074 yards and 26 touchdowns on offense, while totaling 40 tackles, 9 PBUs and three interceptions as a junior.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 48

School: Wayne (Ohio)

The Skinny: The five-star pass-catcher has already been committed to Ohio State for over a year. He made his pledge in November 2024 and has shown no signs of backing off since, even with the departure of Brian Hartline to USF. The Buckeyes inked five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after a long-standing commitment and they’ll now hope to do the same with Brown. He’s the top-ranked prospect in Ohio this cycle and is coming off a massive junior campaign.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 49

School: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

The Skinny: The elite wide receiver out of Brentwood (Tenn.) was originally scheduled to commit on Feb. 10, then moved the date to Feb. 12 before ultimately postponing a commitment indefinitely. The former Oregon commit named Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Vanderbilt as his top schools in December. His recruitment remains fluid with Vanderbilt and Miami surging to the front in recent months.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 53

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

The Skinny: Ohio State, USC and Texas A&M look to have separated from the pack when it comes to McFarland, who reclassified up from 2028 to 2027 last fall. He visited the Trojans and Buckeyes in January, will see them again this spring, and is also planning to get to College Station twice to visits the Aggies. Those three are also the only programs to lock in official visits for this summer so far.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 62

School: Glassboro (N.J.)

The Skinny: Oregon, Miami, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee are set to get the country’s No. 1 athlete on campus this spring, according to his father. The schools he’ll take official visits to are also set: Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame. As a junior, Sabb had 59 catches for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns with two more scores via kick and punt return and a rushing touchdown. He also picked off four passes. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong pegs Oregon and Alabama as the top two schools right now with Notre Dame a potential dark horse.

Other top wide receivers in the 2027 class

11. Miguel Whitley

12. Braylon Pope – Washington commit

13. Elias Pearl

14. Julian Caldwell

15. Quentin Burrell

16. Julius Jones

17. Khalil Taylor

18. Quentin Hale – USC commit

19. Tae Walden Jr.

20. Osani Gayles

21. Trey Haralson

22. Tyler Fryman

23. Anthony Jennings

24. Demare Dezeurn – Oklahoma commit

25. Jabari Watkins