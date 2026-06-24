Touted 2029 QB CJ Cypher makes early commitment to Miami

Carrollton (Ga.) sophomore quarterback CJ Cypher isn’t wasting time with his recruitment. The passer told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday that he has committed to Miami.

It’s a huge early win on the recruiting trail for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. Cypher is their first commitment in the 2029 cycle, and while rankings are yet to come out for the class, Cypher is expected to be one of the top prospects at his position.

“What stands out most about Miami is the people and the culture. From the first time I stepped on campus, I felt the energy from the coaches, the players, and the fan base. Coach Shannon Dawson and Coach Mario Cristobal have built something special, and the relationships I’ve built with them made Miami feel like home,” Cypher told Fawcett.

“The way they develop quarterbacks, compete at the highest level, and bring in the best players in the country really stood out to me.”

Earlier this month, Cypher was in Coral Gables to participate at Legends Camp. He’s already taken a few trips down to the ACC program and has now made his pledge.

Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and Indiana were among the other schools that had gotten involved with Cypher early. Miami snatched the momentum, however, and while there’s still a long way to go until Cypher puts pen to paper, he’s verbally locked in with the Canes.

“I felt like the timing was right because I had built a strong relationship with the staff and I knew exactly what Miami was about,” Cypher said. “After spending time with Coach Dawson, Coach Cristobal, and the rest of the program, I could see myself growing there as a player and as a person. I wanted to make my decision based on where I felt most comfortable and where I believed I could reach my full potential, and Miami checked every box.”

Cypher committed alongside his cousin, four-star offensive tackle Kweli Fielder, a coveted 2028 prospect. Fielder also plays for Carrollton.

“Me and Kweli have been playing together for a long time, and being able to continue that journey at a place like Miami means a lot,” Cypher said. “We push each other every day and bring the best out of each other. Having someone you trust and have that chemistry with going into college is special, and I’m excited for what we can accomplish together at Miami.”

As a freshman for Carrollton, one of the top high school football programs in the nation, Cypher threw for more than 2,100 yards and 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions. His stock will continue to rise as he heads into what’s expected to be a monster sophomore season for the Trojans.