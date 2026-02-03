Touted 4-star IOL Jatori Williams names top schools

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams decommitted from Alabama in December. He’s hit the reset button on his recruitment and is now re-focusing on a select group of schools.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder took to social media to announce that he’s down to nine schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Missouri and Tennessee.

In addition, Williams told KSR’s Jacob Polacheck that he’s locked in three official visits: Georgia (May 29), Miami (June 5) and Kentucky (June 19).

Williams is the No. 124 overall prospect and No. 6 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 player in Alabama.

Over the weekend, Williams was on The Plains for Auburn’s latest big junior day. The Tigers are squarely in the mix and also had him on campus during the 2025 season.

“What excites me is the relationship I’m building with (Alex) Golesh and the staff,” Williams told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Alabama won out for Williams early on in his process, and despite losing his pledge, it has kept the foot on the gas and also got him on campus last month. The Crimson Tide remain one of the blue-chipper’s top contenders.

“I feel like I rushed the process,” Williams told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett when he decommitted in December.

The lineman was one of the biggest rankings risers in Rivals’ fall update for the junior class, moving from an unranked three-star to a top-150 prospect nationally. He earned a glowing review from Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power:

“Williams is another big riser along the interior offensive line. He plays left tackle for his high school and plays a really tough schedule at Phenix City Central in Alabama. He has had some showcase games and held up really well against IMG Academy and their top pass rushers in pass protection, even though he probably is a guy who projects on the inside long term. He is just a guy who is a big wide body and developed, and we think he’s shown some some really encouraging strides on his junior film.”

The in-state programs will be tough to beat for Williams when the time comes to make another decision, but his other contenders won’t stop swinging, either. With OVs on the table, Williams is clearly taking his time before committing for a second time.