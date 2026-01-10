Touted safety Garyon Hobbs chooses Indiana during Navy All-American Bowl

Louisville (Ky.) CAL safety Garyon Hobbs gave his commitment to Indiana during NBC’s live broadcast of the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Hobbs elected to play for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers over Louisville, Vanderbilt and several others.

“The coaching staff,” Hobbs said of what sealed the deal. “I’ve got a great relationship with them.

“The defense that they play, it fits me very well. And then the whole conversations that we had just brought me to there.”

A two-way player on the prep level, the 5-foot-11 1/2, 200-pound Hobbs registered 79 tackles, 15 stops for loss and five interceptions as a junior including two pick sixes. He scored seven touchdowns on offense.

Hobbs will attend junior day at Indiana later this month and loves Cignetti and the coaching staff having visited for practice in the past and a game.

“How they just changed the program around,” Hobbs said. “(Defensive coordinator) Coach Bryant Haines he’s a great defensive coordinator and I feel like I’d be great under his wing.

“I felt at home right away. That’s why I’ve shut it down.”

A look at the Indiana class with Hobbs in the fold.