Touted wide receiver Trey Haddad commits to Texas A&M

Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius three-star wide receiver Trey Haddad has committed to Texas A&M, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Haddad chose the Aggies over West Virginia, Kansas, Buffalo, Michigan State and Miami (Ohio) — which each made his top five schools last month. He picked up an offer from A&M last summer, but they emerged late in his recruitment and got him onto campus this weekend for an official visit.

“When they offered me I was extremely excited and I sat there and told myself that they wouldn’t regret their decision,” Haddad told Rivals’ Greg Smith last summer. “I love the tradition and history of the school,” Haddad said. “I feel very honored to receive an offer from a school like A&M.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the 20th commitment for the Aggies, who still hold the No. 1 overall class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

This developing story will be updated.