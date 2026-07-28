Top-125 recruit Tre Keith down to 6 schools

Tre Keith, a three-star point guard in the 2027 class, is down to six schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Tri-Cities (GA) will consider Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Saint Louis, and Virginia Tech.

Keith discusses each of his finalists here.

He has scheduled his first two official visits: Clemson on September 12 and Boston College on September 25. He's currently in the process of scheduling additional trips.

Keith is ranked as the No. 125 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 26 ranked point guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Before trimming his list, he also received offers from Tennessee, Xavier, UAB, Florida State, Georgia, and others.

This summer on the adidas 3SSB Stripes circuit, Keith averaged 20.4 points per game for Anthony Edwards Five.











