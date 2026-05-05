6-foot-10 C Trevon Carter-Givens receives release from NC State, commits to Creighton
Trevon Carter-Givens, a 6-foot-10 center in the 2026 class, has been released of his signing to NC State and has committed to Creighton, sources told Rivals.
Givens, who attends SoCal Academy (CA), is ranked as the No. 126 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 15 ranked center and the No. 14 player in California.
He committed to Will Wade and the Wolfpack last September and signed with the program in November.
In late-March, Wade left NC State for LSU, prompting Givens to eventually request a release from his signing.
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Creighton was among the many schools that offered the high three-star big man prior to his commitment to NC State. The Bluejays hosted him on campus earlier this week for an official visit, and Givens left Omaha with a pledge to new coach Alan Huss, who took over the program following Greg McDermott’s retirement in March.
Givens also received offers from San Diego State, USC, Washington, New Mexico, TCU, Seton Hall, Florida State, UNLV, and others throughout the recruitment process.