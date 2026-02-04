Two new Under Armour All-America invites go out at the Atlanta Rivals Camp Series

After more than 1,000 athletes competed in Saturday’s combine, roughly 160 of the top 2028 and 2029 prospects in the region took the field Sunday for the Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series. By the end of the day, two 2028 standouts were rewarded with one of the most prestigious honors in high school football.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern athlete Casey Barner was named camp MVP by Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power, living up to his nickname, “Superman,” with a dominant all-around performance. His weekend ended with an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

“It means everything,” Barner told Rivals. “It’s validation for all the work I’ve put in when nobody was watching. To be recognized as one of the best in the country is an honor. It will motivate me to keep raising my level.”

Barner grew up watching the Under Armour All-America Game on ESPN. Now, he’ll take the field himself — and he’s embracing the challenge that comes with it.

“I’ve been working toward this moment every day,” he said. “Competing against the best players in the nation is what I’m most excited about. Iron sharpens iron, and that environment brings out the best in me. It’s also a chance to represent where I’m from on a big stage.”

Already holding more than 30 offers, Barner is drawing early attention from national powers such as Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and others. He is a national recruit. For the latest scoop on his recruitment, click here.

Currently ranked No. 17 nationally in the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, Barner’s approach has remained steady despite the growing spotlight.

“My mindset is to compete every rep and do my job at a high level,” he said. “I don’t talk it — I show it through effort, discipline, and consistency. If I do that, everything else takes care of itself.”

Fielder is an All-American

Barner wasn’t the only athlete to leave Atlanta with an Under Armour All-America invitation. Carrollton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Kweli Fielder also earned a spot after an impressive showing, particularly during the one-on-one sessions where he consistently won his matchups.

“This has been a goal of mine for a long time. This invite is validation for all the work I’ve put in behind the scenes — early mornings, late nights. Once I understood what this game represents and watched the guys who came before me, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.”

While the honor is significant, Fielder says his mindset won’t change.

“My mindset is simple — just be myself and play my game,” he said. “I’m physical, disciplined, and consistent. I’m always going to get the job done.”

Still early in his recruitment, Fielder already has major programs involved, including Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska and South Carolina. Greg Smith has the latest on Fielder here.

Who’s next in Miami?

The Atlanta Rivals Camp once again proved to be a launching point for elite prospects — and for Barner and Fielder, Sunday marked just the beginning of what looks like a national recruiting spotlight that’s only getting brighter.

Next up is the Rivals Combine and the Rivals Camp Series in Miami. You can sign up for the combine here with the chance to earn an invite back to the camp on Sunday, where more All-America game invites will go out.