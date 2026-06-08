Two-way ATH Dillon Sykes committed to Utah and broke down why he chose the Utes

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) athlete Dillon Sykes has committed to Utah and broke down why he chose the Utes.

Sykes is a talented two-way player who can line up at receiver or safety. He prefers the offensive side of the ball and that’s where he was primarily being recruited at.

“Utah recruited me harder than anyone,” Sykes said. “They have been on me for a long time and I love the coaching staff.

“The staff is amazing and the culture they’re building is amazing as well. I have a ton of respect for coach Scalley, he’s big on education and that means a lot to me. I have a lot of great relationships in place so I’m very excited about my decision.”

One of those, ‘great relationships’ was with Ute WR coach Chad Bumphis.

“Coach Bump is great,” Sykes said. “We have been building a relationship for months now and it just keeps getting stronger every time I’m around him. He’s a great coach as well and I can’t wait to play for him.”

Sykes took his official visit to Utah over the weekend. He was already a strong lean and the trip pushed the Utes over the top.

“I really love it at Utah,” Sykes said. “It feels like home for sure. I like the area a lot and have a strong comfort level on campus and in the city.

“The players on the team have always been great with me too. I was treated like family and that’s part of the great culture they have there.”

In addition to the Utes, Sykes also officially visited Harvard and Washington State and was set to visit Purdue this coming weekend.

He’s coming off a junior season where he caught 25 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns. We liked what we saw of Sykes at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles a few months back and he looks poised for a big breakout senior year.

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Sykes is that long, rangy pass catcher quarterbacks love to go because of the huge catch radius. He ran a very solid 4.65-40 and jumped 31″ at the UA Camp and looked very good in the drills and one on ones as well.