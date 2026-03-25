Tyler Plantz excited about Providence Catholic football prospects for upcoming season

New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic head football coach Tyler Plantz is excited about several young players in his football program.

The former Notre Dame assistant sees many of these guys shining on Saturday for years to come.

That list begins with Benjamin Coleman, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle prospect that holds an early offer from Minnesota with Indiana and Northwestern showing interest.

“He an absolute no-brainer,” Plantz stated. “Just the way he plays the game is the most exciting. His ability to pull, ability to run, we’re going to slid him to the left tackle position this year. He’s a state qualifying shot putter. The overall movement skills are really impressive. He loves football.”

In the 2027 class, defensive lineman Lamar Winfield has offers from Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Yale and Western Illinois.

“Played through a shoulder in the fall,” Plantz said. “He’s going to explode this off-season.”

Rising senior running back Broden Mackert goes 6-2, 205, and rushed for 1,756 yards and 23 touchdowns en route to a state runner-up finish.

“He’s one of those guys that can move into a MIKE, Will position at a really high level,” Mackert said.

Plantz is also really high on his 2028 quarterback Dominic Vita. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat passer is also a good baseball player.

“People like how versatile he is,” Plantz said. Vita completed 67 percent of his passes as a junior for 1,906 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 520 more rushing yards and eight scores. “Big arm, matches it with athleticism.”