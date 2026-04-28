No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes set to announce college commitment on Tuesday

Tyran Stokes, a five-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked player in the 2026 class, is finally ready to announce his college decision. The 6-foot-7 small forward out of Rainier Beach (WA) will commit on Tuesday, April 28th, sources confirm to Rivals.

Stokes, a Louisville, KY native, announced his final three schools in November: Kentucky, Oregon, and Kansas.

What Stokes is looking for in a school

In a previous interview with Rivals, Tyran Stokes discussed what he wants in a college program.

“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes said previously. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”

Scouting Report

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.” – Rivals Jamie Shaw