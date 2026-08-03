UCLA 2027 Class Breakdown: Bruins surging in first cycle under Bob Chesney

There’s a new vibe oozing out of the UCLA football program entering this season. Bob Chesney is the new head coach of the Bruins and he already has many believing that they can climb a few rungs on the Big Ten ladder.

Judging the way he and his staff have recruited so far in the 2027 cycle, there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about the future in Westwood. As of Aug. 3, UCLA has the No. 17 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s a class that currently features 23 total commits, including one potential five-star and another nine blue-chippers. The haul also ranks 5th in the Big Ten and is ahead of Nebraska, Washington, Penn State, Wisconsin, Indiana and others.

There’s never any shortage of in-state talent in California and UCLA’s top-ranked pledge isn’t too far down the road. Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Juju Johnson committed on May 2 and is now a top-40 overall prospect and top-five player in the state.

Johnson headlines what’s become one of the nation’s best secondary hauls. Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley four-star CB Jerry Outhouse flipped from Georgia one day before Johnson committed. Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger four-star safety Pole Moala pledged in April, just a week before Tusrin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry flipped from Notre Dame. Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker then flipped from Cal in June.

Outhouse is one of two top-20 prospects in Texas that’s locked in with the Bruins. They beat out Texas Tech and others for Trophy Club Byron Nelson four-star defensive lineman George Toia at the end of April.

On the offensive side of the ball, a pair of blue-chip wide receivers in Pottstown (Pa.) Owen J. Roberts four-star Matthew Gregory and Calabasas (Calif.) four-star Kingston Celifie headline. There are 12 total offensive commits in the class.

Over half of the class hails from the Golden State, too. Below is an updated look at who’s headed to Westwood in 2027 ahead of football season:

UCLA Commitments by Position

Running Back

Three-star Jayshon Gibson, No. 464 NATL. (No. 36 RB)

Three-star Duece Jones-Drew, No. 952 NATL. (No. 72 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Matthew Gregory, No. 202 NATL. (No. 31 WR)

Four-star Kingston Celifie, No. 398 NATL. (No. 54 WR)

Three-star Rob Larson, No. 641 NATL. (No. 84 WR)

Three-star Michael Farinas, No. 959 NATL. (No. 133 WR)

Tight End

Three-star Zac Fares, No. 410 NATL. (No. 21 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Three-star Thurman Lyles, No. 699 NATL. (No. 51 OT)

Three-star Weston Hicks, No. 977 NATL. (No. 68 OT)

Three-star Aidan Ray, No. 1,092 NATL. (No. 82 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Jackson Roper, No. 264 NATL. (No. 19 IOL)

Three-star Gage Esty, No. 1,252 NATL. (No. 115 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star George Toia, No. 128 NATL. (No. 12 DL)

Three-star Montana Toilolo, No. 593 NATL. (No. 69 DL)

EDGE

Three-star Godschoice Eboigbodin, No. 487 NATL. (No. 45 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Colton McKibben, No. 272 NATL. (No. 24 LB)

Three-star Mike Davis Jr., No. 1,358 NATL. (No. 124 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Juju Johnson, No. 38 NATL. (No. 6 CB)

Four-star Jerry Outhouse, No. 108 NATL. (No. 16 CB)

Three-star Trey Hopkins, No. 726 NATL. (No. 83 CB)

Safety

Four-star Pole Moala, No. 170 NATL. (No. 13 S)

Four-star Myles Baker, No. 262 NATL. (No. 22 S)

Four-star Khalil Terry, No. 340 NATL. (No. 30 S)