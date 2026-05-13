UCLA jumps in the mix for 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier

Quarterback dominoes have fallen in a hurry this spring. At the end of this week, Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star QB Colton Nussmeier will be the highest-ranked prospect at the position still uncommitted.

The 6-foot-3.5, 200-pound passer has kept a lowkey recruitment compared to other highly-ranked QBs in the 2027 cycle. He’s still been on the radar of blue-blood programs for multiple years and is parsing through his top contenders ahead of his senior season.

On Tuesday evening, Nussmeier announced a new offer from UCLA:

It’s an intriguing offer as Bob Chesney and the Bruins have been scorching hot on the recruiting trail this spring and remain on the hunt for a QB to add to the class, which now ranks No. 11 nationally. UCLA is a finalist for in-state four-star QB Dane Weber and it has now entered the picture of the Lone Star State standout.

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The younger brother of former LSU and new Kansas City Chiefs QB Garrett Nussmeier, Colton ranks as the No. 194 overall prospect and No. 16 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The likes of Arkansas, Georgia and Kentucky have been heavily involved with Nussmeier throughout portions of the spring, while Ohio State and Utah are other programs that have had conversations with the soon-to-be senior.

“I am still waiting for who comes and sees me this spring. I am still open,” Nussmeier told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman earlier this month.

Last season at Marcus (Texas), Nussmeier played in eight games for the Marauders and completed 100 of 167 passes for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one interception. However, he was looking for a fresh start for his final year at the school level. And the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback joins a Raiders squad that last season that won 13 games a year ago and brings back plenty of experience on the offensive side of the ball.

UCLA’s meteoric rise up the team recruiting rankings has the Bruin faithful stoked about the Chesney era before he’s even coached a game. Since the beginning of April, UCLA has landed 16 commitments, eight of whom are four-stars.

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly four-star cornerback Juju Johnson and Trophy Club (Texas) four-star defensive lineman George Toia headline the class as top-100 overall prospects. The up-to-date class can be seen here.