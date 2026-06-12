UCLA lands 4-star WR Matthew Gregory over Nebraska

The UCLA Bruins just picked up a huge commitment from the East Coast.

Four-star Pottstown (Pa.) Owen J Roberts 4-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory announced his commitment to the Bruins on Friday. The speedster committed to UCLA over Nebraska.

Gregory recently added an offer from UCLA earlier in June. The program landed an official visit with the new Bruins’ staff a couple weekends ago.

UCLA made a strong impression and have been aggressive with top national talent this cycle.

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Gregory gave high marks on his official visit to UCLA to our Brandon Huffman.

“My impression of Westwood was great,” said Gregory. “I loved it out there. The weather and everything about it is very nice.”

On the track, he runs 10.55 in the 100-meter and 21.17 in the 200-meter dash.

UCLA has been on a tear this spring and summer. It’s 2027 recruiting class sits at No. 14 in the country. The jewel of the class is cornerback Juju Johnson who is the number 43 player in the country. Gregory is now the Bruins’ highest rated offensive recruit.