UCLA lands commitment from fast rising OL Jackson Hill

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade offensive lineman Jackson Hill just announced his commitment to UCLA.

Hill attended UCLA’s Spring practice earlier today and was offered a scholarship by UCLA OL coach Chris Smith. Hill committed on the spot and broke down why he chose the Bruins.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Hill said. “I wanted to make an early commitment and I felt like UCLA was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“I was at the Junior Day back in January and I loved the new culture the coaches are bringing in. All the coaches have their kids around the building because they trust that everyone there in the building is a good influence. It’s a just great all around environment to be in.”

Hill said it’s obvious the coaches care about the players.

“You can tell they really care about the players as not just athletes but people too,” Hill said. “That was a big message from coach Chesney, wanting to really build you up on and off the field.

“During the practice, you can feel the energy surging out from the players. Everyone cheers each other on and it’s beneficial competition, that’s something I wanted to be a part of.”

Hill said he’s excited about the opportunity to play for Chris Smith as well.

“Coach Smith has an NFL background and development is big with him,” Hill said. “I really enjoyed talking with him and I know I can learn a lot from him and I feel like I already have.

“To be the best, you’ve got to be coached by the best and I feel like he’s one of the best coaches around. He understands what it takes to achieve success and I can’t wait to play for him.”

Hill is a true tackle prospect with high end physical traits. He’s all of 6-foot-6, pushing 6-foot-7, 300 pounds with an 83” wingspan. He’s a former baseball player who played catcher and you can see the baseball background in his game.

He’s a natural bender and gets off the ball well, which are two traits obviously needed to play catcher. He’s a fluid mover and has made a nice jump athletically over the last year.

He can still improve his feet and overall twitch but Hill is making strides in those areas. As he continues to fill out and add strength, he can take his game to another level.

“He’s the best OL prospect we’ve had since I’ve been here and we’ve had some good ones,” Eagles head coach David Machuca said. “He’s a late bloomer but has all the skills and size to be a great player at the next level.

“I’m really not sure why more schools didn’t go on him. He’s a no-brainer to me and still just scratching the surface. I think he can play for anyone and UCLA is getting a really good player and a hardworking kid off the field as well.”