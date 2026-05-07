UCLA pushing to flip Ohio State 4-star QB commit Brady Edmunds

Huntington Beach (Calif.) four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds has been committed to Ohio State for more than 17 months, but programs are working to flip the blue-chip passer.

As the Buckeyes have looked for a second QB to add to the class, Edmunds has also remained open to other schools contacting him. Among those is UCLA, the in-state school who is still looking for its quarterback commitment in the 2027 class.

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Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy visited Edmunds on Thursday as they continue to ramp up their pursuit.

Edmunds has yet to visit any school other than Ohio State since he committed in December 2024. We’ll see if that changes in the coming weeks as official visit season is nearly upon us, and the Bruins are involved with multiple quarterbacks.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder in one of the premier passers in the Golden State and has been since a breakout freshman season.

As a junior for Huntington Beach, Edmunds threw for 2,724 yards and 32 touchdowns to just two interceptions across 11 games, per MaxPreps. He also rushed for four scores. Across his last three seasons, Edmunds has over 8,600 passing yards and 107 total touchdowns.

He was the first quarterback invited to this summer’s Elite 11 Finals, which will take place just a few miles down the road.

Bruins looking to add to best class in nearly a decade

While they don’t yet have their quarterback, Bob Chesney and Co. have been on a recruiting heater over the past few months.

The Bruins’ class ranks No. 11 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings, which would be their highest finish in more than a decade if that holds. Just a few months after not signing a single blue-chip prospect following the coaching change, UCLA already has eight four-stars committed by May 7.

And in the past 10 days alone, they’ve landed commitments from three players ranked among the top 110 recruits nationally in cornerback Juju Johnson, defensive lineman George Toia and cornerback Jerry Outhouse.

