UCLA to get first official visit from 4-star CB Jerry Outhouse

Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse is one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State. He’s giving programs from all over the country a look, however.

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is looking to get the Bruins back on track on the recruiting trail. He’s got the Big Ten program in the mix with some coveted blue-chippers, including Outhouse.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-0.5, 175-pounder confirmed that he’ll be in Westwood from May 15-17 for an official visit:

Last week, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman caught up with Outhouse to get the latest on his recruitment. He laid out his official visit plans, which also includes four other schools: Florida (May 29), Texas Tech (June 5), Georgia (June 12) and Arizona State (June 19).

“Tough decision to make, but I’m feeling pretty confident about the one I will be making soon,” Outhouse told Spiegelman, noting that a decision could be on deck. “I’m blessed to be in this position and have had a chance to build with some great coaches.”

The new staff at UCLA has it in the mix with Outhouse. It didn’t offer until January, but Gabe Lynn came down to Texas to pay him a visit and the two made a connection. UCLA now gets to kick off his run of OVs and set the bar for what will likely be his final string of visits.

“Coach Lynn at UCLA was really cool,” Outhouse said. “We hit it off pretty well and my family likes him also. He has a plan and would love me in his defense. He believes I can play anywhere on the backend.”

Texas Tech continues to trend for Outhouse, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Georgia has shot up his list, too. Can the Bruins shake things up further this spring?

Outhouse is the No. 128 overall prospect and No. 12 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 player in Texas.

Early on, UCLA has a pair of commitments in its 2027 class from Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral three-star wide receiver Michael Farinas and San Bernardino (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Mike Davis Jr. Farinas is Rivals’ No. 71 receiver in the cycle and he chose the in-state program on Feb. 2.

Last cycle, Chesney and Co. cobbled together the No. 61 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That haul can be seen here.