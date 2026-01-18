UNC assistants Sean May & Marcus Paige in to watch No. 2 overall Dylan Mingo at Hoophall

UNC assistant coaches Sean May and Marcus Paige are in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday evening to watch Five-Star Plus+ point guard Dylan Mingo.

The 6-foot-5 Mingo plays at Long Island (NY) Lutheran and is the No. 2 overall player and the No. 1-ranked point guard currently in the 2026 Rivals150.

Mingo has currently announced a final four schools with Washington, UNC, Baylor, and Penn State making the Final Cut.

What Mingo is looking for in a school

*From a previous interview with Rivals.

“Pretty much a winning,” Mingo told Rivals. “I want to go to a winning program. A place where I can develop, play through mistakes, and a coach that trusted me and believes in me.”

Dylan Mingo on his 4 finalists

*From a previous interview with Rivals

UNC: “Hubert Davis, he reaches out a lot. He pretty much just talks about how this year they should be really good, how they’re going to get things back on a UNC level. He tells me how he could see me coming in there playing as a freshman.”

PENN STATE: “I loved my Penn State visit, especially because my brother was there. Coach (Mike) Rhoades is going to get things rolling. They have a solid team this year. So it’s fun to see what they’re going to do this year. That atmosphere was crazy. They showed a lot of love, especially for me and my brother. So me and my brother, teaming up for college, that would be great. Kayden (Mingo) is a captain as a freshman, so that’s really big.”

WASHINGTON: “When I went on that visit, I saw how seriously they are taking basketball. This year, they have a really good team and they put a lot of time into their team.”

BAYLOR: “The Baylor visit was great. I mean, my old teammate VJ Edgecombe went there. So just speaking to him a lot about how it was and how he developed there. And it was fun just seeing all the analytics and how much they get people to the NBA and how much they raise people’s draft stock.”