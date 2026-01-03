Under Armour All-America Game: How to watch as top recruits face off

The Under Armour All-America Game is back for another year, and the contest will again feature many of the top recruits in the 2026 and 2027 classes.

FULL UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME ROSTER

Among those headlining this week’s practices and Saturday’s game are 2026 five-stars Richard Anderson (LSU), Lamar Brown (LSU), Jireh Edwards (Alabama), Zion Elee (Maryland), LaDamion Guyton (Texas Tech) and Kendre’ Harrison (Oregon).

How to watch the Under Armour All-America Game

The 2026 Under-Armour All-America Game will stream live on YouTube at 4p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 3 from Spec-Martin Stadium outside of Orlando.

The game will include four quarters of action on the field, as well as a pair of live commitments from four-star receiver Tyren Hornes and four-star 2027 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.

Top Players to Watch

Each team features dozens of players who will see the field during the game, and they’re broken up into two squads that have been practicing together all week: Team Pearls and Team Roses. Below are the top players to watch for each.

Team Pearls

+ WR Jamier Brown (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL (No. 3 WR)

Status: Committed to Ohio State.

+ OT Kennedy Brown (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL (No. 2 OT)

Status: Uncommitted.

+ OT Mark Matthews (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL (No. 1 OT)

Status: Uncommitted.

+ DL Jalen Brewster (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL (No. 1 DL)

Status: Committed to Texas Tech.

+ CB Joshua Dobson (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL (No. 2 CB)

Status: Uncommitted.

Team Roses

+ WR Easton Royal (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL (No. 1 WR)

Status: Committed to Texas.

+ TE Kendre’ Harrison — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL (No. 1 TE)

Status: Signed with Oregon.

+ ATH Lamar Brown — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL

Status: Signed with LSU.

+ EDGE Zion Elee — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL (No. 1 EDGE)

Status: Signed with Maryland.

+ CB John Meredith (2027) — Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL

Status: Uncommitted.