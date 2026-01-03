Under Armour All-America Game Live Updates

After three days of practice, close to 100 of the nation’s top 2026 and 2027 recruits are taking the field at Spec-Martin Stadium just outside of Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The roster has been split into two teams: Team Roses and Team Pearls. Thursday’s game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET and will air live on YouTube. Rivals is providing live updates and analysis from the contest:

By: Keegan Pope Ohio State, Oklahoma signees have impressive moments Ohio State signee Khary Wilder running to the ball and making a good play bringing down the ball carrier along the sideline. Oklahoma signee Jake Kreul jumping a hair too soon, called offsides, but showed great burst off the line of scrimmage. 2027 Ohio State five-star commit DJ Jacobs with two strong reps on back to back snaps showing quality hand usage and the ability to win his 1-on-1. — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

By: Keegan Pope LSU 5-star DL signee showing out LSU five-star signee Richard Anderson is an immovable object in the middle of the line of scrimmage. Plugs the gap that allows 207 Notre Dame commit Amarri Irvin to bring down the ball carrier. — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout Notre Dame QB commit Teddy Jarrard in for Team Roses. Hits Texas 2027 WR commit Easton Royal for a short gain. Rain is starting to come down. Jarrard with a short pass in the flats to Royal for a loss. Jarrard tries a slant, but it’s knocked down by Texas A&M LB signee Samu Moala. Roses will punt. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

By: Keegan Pope Offensive line play improving as game goes along Texas signee Nicolas Robertson (Team Pearls) showing light feet in pass protection and the ability to sit and anchor once engaged. After a rough start for the offensive line group, they’re beginning to settle in a bit. — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout Lopati is under pressure, but steps up and breaks free, ripping off a 25-yard gain. Fumbled at the end of the play, but the offense recovers. Good display of escapability and athleticism by Lopati. Escapes the pocket again to get another first down for Team Pearls. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

By: Keegan Pope LSU commit Peyton Houston finds the end zone Outstanding tackle for loss by Ohio State LB signee Cincere Johnson. Timed the snap and blew into the backfield, taking down the RB in the backfield. Johnson has been a standout linebacker throughout the week. LSU quarterback commit Peyton Houston tries to avoid the rush, but the play results in a 15-yard sack. The second quarter is underway. Houston avoids the pass rush, steps up and throws across his body while rolling to his left, finding 2027 WR Zion White over the middle of the field for a touchdown to convert on 3rd and goal from the 23. By far Houston’s best play of the day so far. Showed off his playmaking ability and ability to handle this speedy pass rush. The 2-point conversion is no good, game tied 6-6. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

By: Keegan Pope Top uncommitted 2026 WR finds the end zone 2027 Texas A&M QB commit Jayce Johnson behind center for Team Pearls on the second drive. Picks up a 7-yard gain on a zone read keeper. The Pearls OL continues to look overwhelmed against the Roses DL. Johnson hits 2027 TE Grant Haviland on a play action dump pass for a 17 yard gain. Johnson hits WR Tyren Hornes on a slant for a touchdown. Bust on the back end by the Roses secondary. Miscommunication between the safety and 2027 CB Larry Moon. The 2-point conversion is no good, Team Pearls leads, 6-0. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

By: Keegan Pope Impressive start for Oregon OT signee Michigan signed Tariq Boney with a nice stack and shed to bring down Christian Alexander for a limited gain on second down. Oregon signee Immanuel Iheanacho has had a strong first drive at left tackle. Comfortable in pass protection and moving bodies in the run game. — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

By: Keegan Pope LSU QB commit gets the start for Team Roses LSU 2027 QB commit Peyton Houston gets the start for Team Roses. Misses 2027 WR Osani Gayles who was streaking down the right side. Next play, Houston is tackled behind the line by 2027 S Zayden Gamble on a zone read keeper. Houston tries for Texas 2027 WR commit Easton Royal and misses high, but Ole Miss CB signee Dorian Barney is called for pass interference. Several runs by 2027 RB Christian Alexander lead to a first down. Houston bobbles the snap and dumps the ball to 2027 ATH Xavier Sabb in the backfield for a loss. Some rain has come down, leading to a wet surface. Good stop on that play by 2027 LB Omarii Sanders. Houston misses Stanford WR Zion Robinson high on 3rd and 8. Robinson maybe could have come down with that pass. On 4th and 8, Houston just misses Easton Royal on a deep shot, with the 2027 Texas WR commit having a step on the DB. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

By: Keegan Pope Slow start for Team Pearls offensive line Team Pearls gets the ball first with Illinois 2027 QB Kamden Lopati getting the start behind center. Under steady pressure the first few snaps with the Pearls OL looking overwhelmed early on, surrendering multiple sacks. — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Oklahoma EDGE signee Jake Kreul and LSU signee Lamar Brown each with a sack. — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

By: Keegan Pope Illinois QB commit Kamden Lopati gets start No kickoffs in this all-star game, so Illinois 2027 quarterback commit Kamden Lopati leads Team Pearls offense onto the field to start.