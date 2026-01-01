Under Armour All-America: Live updates from practice 1

Over 100 of the nation’s top prospects are in Orlando this week for the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game. That includes a mix of recruits in the 2026 and 2027 cycles.

Rivals is on hand at Disney’s Wide World of Sports as the first day of on-field practices kicks off on Wednesday evening. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the senior and junior classes.

FULL 2026 Under Armour All-America Game roster breakdown

8:30 p.m. ET: 2027 Illinois four-star QB commit Kamden Lopati was named the Rivals MVP for day one of practice. The top 10 performers from Wednesday night’s practice can be seen here.

7:30 p.m. ET: “Ohio State four-star LB signee Cincere Johnson flying downhill to blow up a play at the mesh point. He’s been quite active during the full team period for Team Pearls.” — Cody Bellaire

7:25 p.m. ET: “LSU Five-Star Plus+ signee Lamar Brown gets in the backfield and stops 2027 LSU four-star QB commit Peyton Houston.” — Charles Power

7:22 p.m. ET: “Rivals’ No. 1 prospect in 2027 Texas Tech five-star DL commit Jalen Brewster just hawked down BYU QB signee Ryder Lyons escaping pressure. He ran stride for stride with him for 15 yards. Absolutely insane.” — Cody Bellaire

7:20 p.m. ET: Maryland Five-Star Plus+ EDGE signee Zion Elee corrals 2027 LSU four-star QB commit Peyton Houston in 11-on-11. Nice speed off the edge by Elee. 2027 four-star RB Tranard Roberts is down with what looked to be a non-contact injury.” — Charles Power

7:15 p.m. ET: “Notre Dame 2026 QB commit Teddy Jarrard hits a streaking 2027 Texas five-star WR commit Easton Royal for a long gain. Alabama five-star safety signee Jireh Edwards in coverage.” — Charles Power

7:12 p.m. ET: Good coverage by five-star safety Jireh Edwards on four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack. Alabama wins over LSU signee. Cornerback Censere Gaylord, an IMG academy 2027 talent, has been impressive in coverage.” — Marcus Benjamin

7:10 p.m. ET: “Nice zip by 2027 Illinois four-star QB commit Kamden Lopati over the middle of the field to Eric McFarland who has a bunch of juice with the ball in his hands. McFarland recently reclassified up to the 2027 cycle.” — Charles Power

7:00 p.m. ET: “Moving out of position drills into the group period. Team Pearls doing some 7on7: BYU four-star QB signee Ryder Lyons targets Illinois RB signee Javari Barnett on a wheel route, but Barnett doesn’t turn around for the ball … 2027 Illinois four-star QB commit Kamden Lopati hits 2027 four-star WR Trenton Yancey on a comeback … 2027 four-star CB Hayden Stepp with good coverage of 2027 four-star WR Lawrence Britt downfield…

Ryder Lyons hits Tyreek King, a four-star WR signed to Tennessee, on the sideline. Lyons later hits 2027 four-star WR Kesean Bowman on a pretty ball downfield. Bowman makes a high point grab over Florida State four-star safety commit Mekhi Williams. Lyons misses high on the next throw.” — Charles Power

6:55 p.m. ET: “Five-Star Plus+ prospect Mark Matthews, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2027 class, is practicing at left guard and right tackle. Maryland Five-Star Plus+ EDGE signee Zion Elee is a monster off the edge. Really explosive.” — Marcus Benjamin

6:40 p.m. ET: “2027 Ohio State four-star safety commit Eli Johnson looks the part among the Team Roses DB group. The largest of the group and a smooth, twitchy mover in drills.” — Charles Power

6:20 p.m. ET: “Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, will be one we’re excited to see perform in this setting. The LSU signee played more snaps along the defensive front this year, but he’s still green in terms of reps.” — Cody Bellaire

6:07 p.m. ET: “On the hoof, Team Roses has an absolutely LOADED receiver group. Freaky looking body types and movement skills out of that group of pass-catchers. Players like USC four-star signee Boobie Feaster, 2027 five-star Texas commit Easton Royal and 2027 four-star WR Julian Caldwell standout physically and with their movement skills.” — Cody Bellaire

6:05 p.m. ET: “2027 four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt, the No. 17 WR in the junior cycle, flashing some soft hands early.” — Chad Simmons

5:52 p.m. ET: “BYU four-star QB signee Ryder Lyons is here and throwing. He was hurt late in his senior season, so good to see him back at full go. He’s the top 2026 QB in attendance with the bulk of the signal-callers being from the 2027 cycle.” — Charles Power

5:42 p.m. ET: “2027 Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews is one of the more well-built OL of the group. Five-star Ohio State DL signee Khary Wilder is on the leaner side and is one who could be more of a DE, at least to start. Five-star LSU DL signee Richard Anderson looks to have trimmed down a bit during the season. 2027 five-star Texas Tech DL commit Jalen Brewster is a lean 300-pounder, he carries the weight well.” — Charles Power

5:33 p.m. ET: “Oregon five-star TE signee Kendre’ Harrison immediately passes the eye test and stands out within the group. LSU Five-Star Plus+ lineman signee Lamar Brown stands out from a size and build perspective. The same can be said for 2027 Texas A&M four-star safety commit Kamarui Dorsey.” — Charles Power

5:33 p.m. ET: “Temperature for tonight’s practice in Orlando is hovering right around 50°, could dip into the 40s later with slight wind but generally just a colder night out here.” — Cody Bellaire

5:25 p.m. ET: “Practice is set to start around 5:45. First guy out was Oklahoma four-star EDGE signee Jake Kreul, and he flashed Horns down as soon as he saw the camera.” — Chad Simmons