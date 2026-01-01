Under Armour All-America: Live updates from Practice 2

Over 100 of the nation’s top prospects are in Orlando this week for the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game. That includes a mix of recruits in the 2026 and 2027 cycles.

Rivals is on hand at Disney’s Wide World of Sports as the second day of on-field practices kicks off on Thursday morning. Follow here for live updates as our national recruiting team breaks down who is standing out among the elite prospects in the senior and junior classes.

9:31 a.m. ET: “Of the IOL prospects here, 2027 five-star Albert Simien may have the most length. He’s a fluid mover with a bunch of lower body flexibility that you can see in warmups and drills.” — Charles Power

9:30 a.m. ET: “Florida State commit Mekhi Williams in on the bench in his jersey, so looks like he’s sitting out today.” — Chad Simmons

9:28 a.m. ET: “Oregon OL signee Immanuel Iheanacho is the biggest prospect here. Just a massive individual at around 6-foot-7 with 36-plus inch arms. He was up over 380 pounds on official visits during the summer and certainly looks bigger than this time last year. Will need to trim down some once he gets to Eugene, but the body type is definitely rare out here.” — Charles Power

9:18 a.m. ET: “Practice about to get underway. Expecting to see a lot more competitive sessions and 1-on-1 periods.” — Cody Bellaire

9:14 a.m. ET: “Players are going thru walk throughs before the stretching/warmup.” — Charles Power

9:12 a.m. ET: “Chance Gilbert is not in pads. He wasn’t in pads on day 1 either.” — Chad Simmons

9:07 a.m. ET: “Ohio State 2027 WR commit Jamier Brown is here but not in pads, doesn’t look like he’ll be full go today.” — Charles Power

9:06 a.m. ET: “Much nicer conditions than last night, it’s sunny and in the mid 50s. Hopefully we’ll have some competitive periods and 1-on-1s today.” — Charles Power

9:02 a.m. ET: “Jalen Brewster was out early, said, ‘Red Raiders winning today.’ Day 2 is about to get under way.” — Chad Simmons