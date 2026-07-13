Under Armour Next S7VNS eye-catchers: Major commits and future 2028 and 2029 stars shined

Rivals Football Recruiting
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Curated by editors
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING The best South Florida prospect since Jeremiah Smith is making everyone wait
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING ACC and SEC schools continue to push for 2028 Penn State 4-star CB commit Deonte Flemings
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING 'Sheer size and nastiness': Cal's offensive line class is huge and ready to turn around the program
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Under Armour S7VNS intel: Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State surging as 2028 stars talk recruitment