Updated 5-star recruits in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking

The 2027 recruiting cycle is moving fast as we now approach official visit season. Rankings throughout the industry have been updated and we now have 32 five-stars in the class.

There’s already been a hefty wave of decisions made, too. Of those 32 five-stars, 21 are committed, as of May 13. More big decisions will be made in the near future as May has become an integral month on the recruiting calendar.

Of the 32 prospects, 16 are set to play on the offensive side at the next level, leaving 15 on the defensive side and one athlete that projects as a potential two-way threat. Below is a look at the updated five-star recruits in the 2027 cycle — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — as the trail continues to heat up.

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement. It equally weights the primary recruiting media services as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%).

1. DL Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

247Sports: No. 6

ESPN: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)

Scouting Summary: Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.

2. CB John Meredith III

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 2

247Sports: No. 5

ESPN: No. 2

School: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

Scouting Summary: Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.

3. IOL Maxwell Hiller — Florida

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

247Sports: No. 4

ESPN: No. 4

School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)

Scouting Summary: “Hiller adds a fifth star from Rivals and ascends into the top 10 of the Rivals300. The 6-foot-5 305-pounder had dominant film as a junior at Coatesville (Pa.) High that is deserving of being ranked as the top interior offensive lineman in 2027 at this juncture. Hiller pairs his ready-to-play size with plus movement skills and elite play strength. He locks on defensive linemen and imposes his will, driving defenders out of the play with regularity. Hiller is a nasty, physical competitor who works to finish blocks with authority. The coordination and hand placement also stand out. Given his advanced skill set, Hiller could be equipped for an early impact at the college level.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

4. EDGE David Jacobs — Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12

247Sports: No. 1

ESPN: No. 3

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

Scout’s Take: “Jacobs looks to have one of the highest floors of the group and has done enough to earn a fifth star for Rivals. Jacobs is one of the more physically-developed edge rusher prospects in the cycle, checking in at around 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He had a great junior season at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity, racking up 24 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The Buckeye pledge has a quick first step and quality bend. He also had back-to-back good showings at the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in January. While Jacobs lacks prototypical length for top prospects at the position (sub 32-inch arms), the level of polish and high floor make him one of the safer bets of the 2027 edge rusher group at this point.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

5. RB Kemon Spell — Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 7

ESPN: No. 8

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

Scouting Summary: All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.

6. OT Mark Matthews

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 3

247Sports: No. 3

ESPN: No. 11

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Scouting Summary: High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore. A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows impressive competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and working on his hand placement. Younger for the cycle, turning 16 years old in April of his sophomore year.

7. WR Monshun Sales

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 8

247Sports: No. 9

ESPN: No. 16

School: Lawrence North (Indianapolis, IN)

Scout’s Take: “Sales touts arguably the highest upside of any wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle. He’s a freaky athlete with sub-22.0 second speed in the 200 meters at 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds. Sales is a vapor trail on Friday nights, showing the ability to take the top off defenses, by way of blistering man coverage on vertical routes. His ball skills have continued to improve, as he showed the ability to make adjustments and win in contested catch situations as a junior. We also like that Sales shows physicality at safety, working as a two-way player at Indianapolis Lawrence North.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

8. CB Donte Wright — Miami

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 14

247Sports: No. 10

ESPN: No. 30

School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Scouting Summary: Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.

9. CB Joshua Dobson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6

247Sports: No. 43

ESPN: No. 7

School: William Amos Hough (Cornelius, NC)

Scouting Summary: Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.

10. WR Easton Royal — Texas

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 4

247Sports: No. 30

ESPN: No. 9

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

11. S Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 18

247Sports: No. 39

ESPN: No. 21

School: Hampton (Hampton, GA)

Scouting Summary: Physically imposing, versatile safety prospect that plays with violence in the run game who has massive range as a middle of the field rover. Verified 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with great length. Two-way player who doubles as a receiver for his high school program. Shows excellent movement skills on tape on both sides of the ball and in the camp circuit. Has great long-speed in order to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder or when coming downhill to run the alley. Excellent trigger when working downhill and has no problem detonating ball carriers, very comfortable around the box. Has the ability to play man coverage in the slot or outside. Needs to continue developing hip flexibility and fluidity in order to be more reliable as a coverage player in the underneath and intermediate levels of the field. Has the ability to walk in and compete as a heavy nickel early on at the next level that will eventually develop into a true three-dimensional defensive back that has the ability to play man, zone, and stop the run.

12. QB Elijah Haven — Alabama

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96

247Sports: No. 2

ESPN: No. 6

School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

On his commitment: “Coach DeBoer is a great guy and an amazing coach. He produces at the QB level and he’s done a great job of that. With Ty (Simpson) this year, they did a helluva job this season. Coach DeBoer is the leading factor of that, and that definitely is reassuring to have a head coach in that position and also to be able to lead the quarterbacks in that way.” — Haven to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman

13. RB David Gabriel Georges

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 24

247Sports: No. 12

ESPN: No. 23

School: Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

Scouting Summary: Violent runner who pairs high-end vision with supreme tackle-breaking ability. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 200 pounds as a junior. Dominant runner on Friday nights, turning in a historic run of big-game performances as a junior while leading his team to a state title. Has a viscerally violent and aggressive running style. Plays with outstanding vision, setting up and reading blocks. A natural who can pick his way through the line of scrimmage with instincts and lateral agility. An absolute load to tackle at the second level with elite contact balance and power. Lowers his shoulder to truck ball carriers. Spins out of tackle attempts and has the balance to gather and finish runs. Has a strong stiff arm. Can hit home runs once at the second level. Rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns averaging over 11 plus yards per carry with much of his production coming in his team’s biggest games. Ran in a few track meets as a sophomore, posting a best time of 11.23 seconds in the 100 meters. Has solid top end speed, but can continue improving in that area. One of the clear top running back prospects in the 2027 cycle and projects as a bellcow back in college and beyond.

14. IOL Albert Simien

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 10

247Sports: No. 36

ESPN: No. 26

School: Sam Houston (Lake Charles, LA)

Scouting Summary: Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

15. IOL Kennedy Brown — Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 49

247Sports: No. 28

ESPN: No. 5

School: Kingwood (Houston, TX)

Scouting Summary: Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

16. TE Ahmad Hudson — LSU

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 52

247Sports: No. 11

ESPN: No. 22

School: Ruston (Ruston, LA)

Hudson on LSU: “When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you,” Hudson previously told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different.”

17. OT Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

247Sports: No. 41

ESPN: No. 28

School: Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, OK)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

18. ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson — USC

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 36

247Sports: No. 22

ESPN: No. 20

School: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, CA)

Scouting Summary: Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the more unique athletes to come out of the West in some time and could legitimately play four positions at the college level. He was recruited primarily as a running back and safety but we’ve seen him play receiver and corner and he’s very capable at those two positions as well. He’s a true home run threat at running back with explosive speed and 22.76 MPH on the GPS as a junior. He has some power to him as well, excellent contact balance and can run through would be tacklers. At safety, he’s smart, rangy, has excellent ball skills and plays with a mean streak. He has an edge in his game and is one of those players you love on your team but hate to play against. He brings special teams value as a return man as well and has all the talent to compete for playing time immediately at the college level.

19. EDGE Zyron Forstall — Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 147

247Sports: No. 13

ESPN: No. 17

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.

20. WR Jamier Brown — Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 68

247Sports: No. 20

ESPN: No. 10

School: Big Walnut (Sunbury, OH)

The Skinny: The five-star pass-catcher has already been committed to Ohio State for over a year. He made his pledge on Nov. 23, 2024 and has shown no signs of backing off since, even with the departure of Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes inked five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after a long-standing commitment and they’ll now hope to do the same with Brown. He’s the top-ranked prospect in Ohio.

21. EDGE Anthony Sweeney — Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 64

247Sports: No. 23

ESPN: No. 19

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

On his commitment: “It happened a lot faster than I expected. I went into that visit expecting to come out, continue to take visits, get to some official visits, then make a tough decision in the summer. That visit really changed everything for me. The people were real. The environment was different. After being there, I just knew they came up for me. The people, how real they are, and the feeling I had around them changed how I felt about Texas Tech. It showed me a lot.“ — Sweeney to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

22. WR Xavier Sabb

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 51

247Sports: No. 54

ESPN: No. 18

School: Glassboro (Glassboro, N.J.)

Scouting Summary: Sabb has one of the best athletic profiles in the country when you look at the multi-sport background, two-way snaps and his athletic traits. He’s a three year starter on the hoops team and plays above the rim. As a sophomore, he had personal best times of 10.69-100m, 22.01-200m and a 6’2″ high jump. He’s a legit high major prospect at receiver and safety and could conceivably get snaps on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver has always been his favorite position and he had a solid junior season with 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shows dynamic playmaking ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. Can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches and has high end body control. Shows big play ability as a return man as well and has a natural feel for making guys miss and picking up chunks of yards where it looks like there’s not much there. A high ceiling prospect with an NFL upside.

23. LB Kaden Henderson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21

247Sports: No. 56

ESPN: No. 24

School: Tampa Jesuit (Tampa, FL)

Scouting Summary: Prototypical off-ball linebacker prospect who displays elite length with tremendous athletic ability to close to ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Verified 6-foot-1, 218 pounds with incredibly long 34-inch levers at inside linebacker. Has quality range and closing speed, combined with the ability to trigger to the ball quickly. A very heady and instinctive player who processes the game efficiently. Quick downhill mover that is willing to take on blocks and stick their face in the fan. Violent tackler on impact that explodes through contact. Shows some pass-rush ability off the edge and as a designed blitzer. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. One of the more polished off-ball backers in the last few recruiting cycles at the position. Has the chance to be an every-down player at the next level that can be a versatile chess piece in the front seven for a multitude of defensive schemes.

24. WR Nick Lennear — Miami

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26

247Sports: No. 16

ESPN: No. 27

School: Miami Carol City (Miami, FL)

Scouting Summary: Tremendous ball tracker with natural hands that possesses savvy body control in order to put himself in the best positions to attack the football. Smoother than twitchy athlete with natural route running ability to create space at every level of the field. A clean-hands catcher of the football, he rarely allows the football to get into his frame. Will need to continue physically developing and add mass to his leaner, athletic frame. Should be able to add explosiveness to his game as he adds strength to his lower half. Would like to see more from him after the catch, but he has the hands, route-running, and ability to reel in contested catches at an extremely high level. High floor prospect that can step into an immediate complementary role at the next level.

25. OT Olu Olubobola — Notre Dame

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 20

247Sports: No. 17

ESPN: No. 42

School: St. Peter’s Prep (Carteret, N.J.)

Scouting Summary: Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique. Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.

26. WR Eric McFarland

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 58

247Sports: No. 33

ESPN: No. 15

School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Scouting Summary: Eric McFarland was a big play waiting to happen during the Polynesian Bowl. The 2027 pass catcher accounted for multiple chunk plays during Friday’s game. He scored the game’s second touchdown, taking a reverse to the house from 35 yards out. Later, he got loose down the seam on a vertical route for a 31-yard gain. McFarland made a case as the quickest and fastest player at the Polynesian Bowl and showed excellent burst and balance as an open field runner. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder is a versatile offensive weapon and finished the game with 101 yards from scrimmage.

27. DL Marcus Fakatou

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 56

247Sports: No. 55

ESPN: No. 12

School: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

Scouting Summary: Massive defensive lineman who could slide inside and play tackle but has played primarily as an edge his first two years of high school. Reclassified up to the ’27 class but will still head to college with 30+ starts playing against high level comp. Is all of 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and has a frame similar to former SF 49er, current Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner, who made the transition from edge to tackle at Oregon. Naturally strong and powerful and can overwhelm most tackles at the point of attack. Does show some surprising ability to bend and get around the edge but relies more on a bull rush/long arm to get in to the backfield at this time. Stout in run support and can’t hold his ground against a double team and still get a push. Played through an injury much of his junior season and didn’t have the same burst of get-off he showed as a freshman but has lost about 20 pounds this off-season and is moving with much more fluidity. Has a rugby background and his all around athletic profile from a size/athleticism standpoint is strong and there’s no doubt he has an NFL ceiling.

28. CB Hayden Stepp

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 102

247Sports: No. 29

ESPN: No. 14

School: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

Scouting Summary: Stepp will be a rare four-year starter for one of the nation’s true power programs. Boats a long, athletic frame pushing 6-foot-4 and can smother opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage. Shows rare combination of length and athleticism as well as natural cover instincts. Not a great track record in terms NFL draft success for corners over 6-foot-2 but Stepp is the rare long corner with quick feet and can change direction. He can plan and drive and shows a real burst getting in and out of his breaks. Plays like a shorter corner in terms of athleticism but has a nice edge in his game and has a physical presence to him. Tackles well in space, can bully opposing receivers in press and is physical at the catch point. A high IQ player with excellent football sense and feel and could play some safety because of his positional versatility. Projects as an easy high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.

29. EDGE Jaiden Bryant — LSU

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 28

247Sports: No. 19

ESPN: No. 39

School: Irmo (Irmo, S.C.)

Scouting Summary: Violent disruptor off the edge who plays with immense strength at the point of attack and is one of the best block shedders in the country. Tenacious defender who consistently pursues to the football. Verified 6-foot-3, nearly 260 pounds, that is extremely impressive against the run and is an elite edge setter. Has great play recognition and the foot speed to change direction and hawk down ball carriers in space. Has some hip stiffness and lacks ideal bend when rounding the corner in his pass rush. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but wins consistently as a power rusher due to his understanding of leverage and play strength. Threw a personal best 47’11 in the shot put in his junior track and field season. Has the ability to walk in and immediately make an impact on first and second down on day one of his collegiate career. Will need to continue developing his pass-rush moves to reach his ceiling, but he has the physical ability and understanding of leverage to maximize his physical and athletic gifts.

30. CB Raylaun Henry — Texas A&M

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69

247Sports: No. 18

ESPN: No. 25

School: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

Henry on A&M: “I’ve visited Texas A&M multiple times, and I like the coaches, the fans, and the culture. They’ve really recruited me hard, and I had a great time working with the coaches at camp in June. They always embrace me with real love.” — Henry to Rivals’ Chad Simmons

31. EDGE Abraham Sesay

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 16

247Sports: No. 27

ESPN: No. 145

School: Downingtown East (Downingtown, PA)

Scouting Summary: Ascending EDGE prospect with the size, movement skills, and physicality that point to a high upside at the position. Measured in at around 6-foot-4.5, 225 pounds coming out of his junior season. Has plus length with arms over 33 inches along with 10.25-inch hands. Lines up in two and three point stances off the edge. A twitchy, fluid mover who looks to have the movement patterns suited for bending around the edge. Loose and flexible in his lower body. Flashes good first step quickness and easily converts speed to power. Punches above his weight from a power perspective and is capable of walking offensive tackles back to the quarterback with his bull rush. Plays with a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays. Looks to hunt on passing downs. Turned in a productive junior season with 80 tackles and 13 sacks. Will need to continue adding to his pass rush arsenal, but shows the foundational traits and skills that point to a high upside.

32. OT Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 23

247Sports: No. 21

ESPN: No. 98

School: Bixby (Bixby, OK)

Scouting Summary: Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.



