Updated 5-star recruits in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking

Following the release of the updated Rivals300 rankings for the Class of 2027, there has been some significant movement among the 5-star recruits this cycle.

Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith III still sits as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the Rivals Industry Ranking. But behind him there are a pair of new players in the top five, headlined by Ohio State EDGE commit David Jacobs moving up from No. 10 all the way to No. 2.

Three new players moved into five-star status with 20 players currently tabbed as five-stars. And in the coming months, that will expand to the full 32 to match the first round of the NFL Draft. The full list of five-stars can be found below:

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete, and unbiased measurement. It equally weights the primary recruiting media services as follows: Rivals (33%), 247Sports (33%), and ESPN (33%).

1. CB John Meredith III

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 2

247Sports: No. 6

ESPN: No. 3

School: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

Scouting Summary: Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.

2. EDGE David Jacobs – Ohio State

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 12

247Sports: No. 1

ESPN: No. 4

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA)

Scout’s Take: “Jacobs looks to have one of the highest floors of the group and has done enough to earn a fifth star for Rivals. Jacobs is one of the more physically-developed edge rusher prospects in the cycle, checking in at around 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. He had a great junior season at Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity, racking up 24 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The Buckeye pledge has a quick first step and quality bend. He also had back-to-back good showings at the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in January. While Jacobs lacks prototypical length for top prospects at the position (sub 32-inch arms), the level of polish and high floor make him one of the safer bets of the 2027 edge rusher group at this point.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

3. IOL Maxwell Hiller

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 8

247Sports: No. 4

ESPN: No. 7

School: Coatesville (Coatesville, PA)

Scouting Summary: “Hiller adds a fifth star from Rivals and ascends into the top 10 of the Rivals300. The 6-foot-5 305-pounder had dominant film as a junior at Coatesville (Pa.) High that is deserving of being ranked as the top interior offensive lineman in 2027 at this juncture. Hiller pairs his ready-to-play size with plus movement skills and elite play strength. He locks on defensive linemen and imposes his will, driving defenders out of the play with regularity. Hiller is a nasty, physical competitor who works to finish blocks with authority. The coordination and hand placement also stand out. Given his advanced skill set, Hiller could be equipped for an early impact at the college level.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

4. OT Mark Matthews

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 3

247Sports: No. 3

ESPN: No. 10

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Scouting Summary: High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore. A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows impressive competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and working on his hand placement. Younger for the cycle, turning 16 years old in April of his sophomore year.

5. RB Kemon Spell – Georgia

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 7

ESPN: No. 8

School: McKeesport (McKeesport, PA)

Scouting Summary: All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.

6. WR Monshun Sales

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 9

247Sports: No. 5

ESPN: No. 16

School: Lawrence North (Indianapolis, IN)

Scout’s Take: “Sales touts arguably the highest upside of any wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle. He’s a freaky athlete with sub-22.0 second speed in the 200 meters at 6-foot-4.5, 205 pounds. Sales is a vapor trail on Friday nights, showing the ability to take the top off defenses, by way of blistering man coverage on vertical routes. His ball skills have continued to improve, as he showed the ability to make adjustments and win in contested catch situations as a junior. We also like that Sales shows physicality at safety, working as a two-way player at Indianapolis Lawrence North.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

7. CB Joshua Dobson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

247Sports: No. 12

ESPN: No. 5

School: William Amos Hough (Cornelius, NC)

Scouting Summary: Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.

8. DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

247Sports: No. 17

ESPN: No. 1

School: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)

Scouting Summary: Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.

9. WR Easton Royal – Texas

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 5

247Sports: No. 24

ESPN: No. 12

School: Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Scouting Summary: The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior. Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football. Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

10. OT Kennedy Brown

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 15

247Sports: No. 15

ESPN: No. 2

School: Kingwood (Houston, TX)

Scouting Summary: Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

11. QB Elijah Haven

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96

247Sports: No. 2

ESPN: No. 6

School: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

The Skinny: “Haven logged visits back to Auburn and Alabama last month, and is hammering out dates to return to both contenders this spring. The same goes for Florida and Kentucky, as the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 1 passer moves closer and closer toward locking in his college decision. Alabama has been the team in pole position after consecutive game-day visits in October and November, and another needle-moving visit back to Tuscaloosa for junior day last month. Haven’s next few visits are expected to be the final stops before locking in his commitment.” — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Analyst

12. TE Ahmad Hudson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 52

247Sports: No. 9

ESPN: No. 22

School: Ruston (Ruston, LA)

The Skinny: “Nebraska is setting the pace in the recruitment of Hudson since his last visit to Lincoln in November. Nebraska was in line to get Hudson back to campus for a basketball game before weather derailed travel plans. Texas A&M and LSU continue to chip away with Hudson, a legacy target for the Tigers. LSU is going to be a threat for Hudson until he signs and are making strides behind the scenes to close the gap here.” — Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Analyst

13. OT Cooper Hackett – Oklahoma

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 6

247Sports: No. 28

ESPN: No. 27

School: Fort Gibson (Fort Gibson, OK)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

14. IOL Albert Simien

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 10

247Sports: No. 34

ESPN: No. 25

School: Sam Houston (Lake Charles, LA)

Scouting Summary: Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set. Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.

15. EDGE Zyron Forstall

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 146

247Sports: No. 8

ESPN: No. 11

School: IMG Academy (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.