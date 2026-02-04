Final 2026 Big 12 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

The first Wednesday in February may no longer be a massive deal in the recruiting world, but there are still a few notable prospects that are putting pen to paper, putting a bow on the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Over in the Big 12, Texas Tech has risen back to the top of the conference rankings. West Virginia and its massive class now sits at No. 2. There are five Big 12 teams featured in the top 40 of the national class rankings.

Below is a look at the top 2026 recruiting classes in the conference, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings:

21 total commits

2 five-stars | 6 four-star | 13 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE LaDamion Guyton, No. 19 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 19

There was no late drama with Guyton or five-star OT Felix Ojo as both inked with the Red Raiders early in December. Texas Tech did get a late addition from four-star tight end Matt Ludwig back in December. The class features nine top-500 prospects overall. It’s another notable group headed to Lubbock, rivaling the 2024 class that also finished in the top 25 nationally. TTU could just be getting started, too, as it eyes a top-ranked class in the 2027 cycle.

48 total commits

0 five-stars | 4 four-star | 44 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Kevin Brown, No. 72 NATL. (No. 2 IOL)

National Class Ranking: No. 21

Incredibly, West Virginia added 18 commitments during the first five days of December, fleshing out a humongous class that’s pushed into the top 20 of the national class rankings. The two biggest National Signing Day additions were flipping four-star safety Matt Sieg from Penn State and four-star RB Amari Latimer from Wisconsin. WVU has also invested heavily in recruiting from the JUCO ranks, adding myriad signees from that pool of talent, too. WR signee Keon Hutchins is the top-ranked JUCO receiver this cycle. Good luck getting to know the entire class headed to Morgantown.

22 total commits

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 15 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Ryder Lyons, No. 52 NATL. (No. 6 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 24

Early during the signing period, it appeared that Lyons wasn’t going to immediately sign with the Cougars as BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was mentioned as a candidate for the Penn State job. Sitake is staying in Provo, though, and Lyons will eventually be on his way — he’s not set to enroll until spring of 2027 due to an LDS Mission — as he opted to ink late Wednesday. The Cougars then made a big splash on Friday, flipping twin receivers Kennan and Jaron Pula from rival Utah. BYU has signed the second-most blue-chippers of any Big 12 program this cycle.

21 total commits

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 15 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Jake Fette, No. 118 NATL. (No. 9 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 34

Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils flipped OT Jarmaine Mitchell, the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the nation, from Georgia during the early signing period. They then went back into Texas on NSD to add three-star safety Davis Kinney, but lost three-star WR Cooper Reid, who flipped to TCU. ASU landed Fette last September and he never wavered despite seeing his stock rise as a senior. He inked and is among the five blue-chippers headed to Tempe next year.

18 total commits

1 five-star | 2 four-stars | 15 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Keisean Henderson, No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 35

There was never a doubt with Henderson, the local superstar who originally chose the Cougars over 18 months ago. His recruitment has long been shut down despite plenty of national powers trying to change his mind. Henderson is a program-changer who sits atop the class for Willie Fritz. Houston flipped three-star IOL Noah Abebe from Tulane during the early signing period. It also finally signed four-star athlete Paris Melvin to round out its December activity.

22 total commits

0 five-stars | 2 four-star | 20 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Carter Buck, No. 326 NATL. (No. 34 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 41

The Horned Frogs flipped three-star WR Cooper Reid from Arizona State, keeping him in the Lone Star State. That was TCU’s lone December addition as it signed another top-40 class nationally. Buck, four-star EDGE Jesse Ford and IOL Vincent Johnson headline the incoming freshmen for Sonny Dykes and Co.

21 total commits

0 five-stars | 0 four-stars | 21 three-stars

Top Commit: JUCO WR Derrick Salley, No. 12 NATL. (No. 2 WR)

National Class Ranking: No. 44

The National Signing Period brought Kansas State commitments from safety Kaprice Keith, CB Josiah Vilmael and IOL Jordan Jensen. Keith flipped to the Wildcats from Iowa State. Despite the retirement of head coach Chris Klieman, K-State’s class didn’t waver and all of its commits have signed and will head to Manhattan.

21 total commits

0 five-stars | 4 four-star | 16 three-stars

Top Commit: WR RJ Mosley, No. 136 NATL. (No. 19 WR)

National Class Ranking: No. 46

Arizona’s major late addition to the 2026 class came ahead of the December signing period as it flipped four-star IOL Justin Morales from Kansas State. He’s now the No. 15 IOL in the Rivals300. The Wildcats have signed four blue-chippers, all of whom star on the offensive side of the ball. Mosley was a massive late riser at the end of this cycle.

17 total commits

1 five-star | 0 four-stars | 16 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Kelvin Obot, No. 28 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

National Class Ranking: No. 48

Utah suffered a late hit to its class following the departure of Kyle Whittingham. Four-star athlete signee Salesi Moa, a top-100 recruit, was released from LOI and has now followed Whittingham to Michigan. The Utes are still bringing in Obot, Rivals’ No. 5 overall prospect. He’ll make an instant impact in Salt Lake City.

18 total commits

0 five-stars | 1 four-star | 17 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Kaden Snyder, No. 400 NATL. (No. 32 IOL)

National Class Ranking: No. 58

There’s a usual Midwest flavor with this Kansas recruiting cycle. Snyder headlines as the No. 3 player in the Sunflower State. Running back Kory Amachree is another highlight addition headed to Lawrence. He’s a top-40 burner in the nation.

11. Iowa State — 86.136

12. Cincinnati — 86.078

13. Baylor — 86.050

14. UCF — 86.045

15. Colorado — 85.930

16. Oklahoma State — 85.513