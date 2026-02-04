Final 2026 Big Ten Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

There was little meat left on the bone in the 2026 cycle heading into the February National Signing Day, but a few moves were still made around the Big Ten.

USC has finished with the nation’s No. 1 class. Oregon has been busier than most heading into the finish line and has now passed up Ohio State once again for the No. 2 spot in the conference and No. 3 spot nationally.

According to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, there are eight Big Ten programs with a top-30 class as we finally put a bow on the cycle. Below is a look at the top classes in the conference:

35 total commits

2 five-stars | 20 four-stars | 13 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Luke Wafle, No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 1

Wafle made one final push up the rankings, landed the No. 1 spot in the final Rivals300 and now headlines the class alongside five-star Mark Bowman, the No. 4 tight end in the nation. USC’s big win back in the December signing period was flipping four-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State. There are nine top-100 recruits headed to SoCal, forming one of the best hauls in recent memory.

22 total commits

4 five-star | 12 four-stars | 6 four-stars

Top Commit: OT Immanuel Iheanacho, No. 7 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

National Class Ranking: No. 3

Oregon will finish with the most five-star signees this cycle even without flipping Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State. Dan Lanning and the Ducks didn’t have to make an NSD splash to just about secure another top-three class, though. After the December period, they did add four-star running back Brandon Smith, a former Arizona signee, as well as California three-star DL Anthony Jones.

28 total commits

2 five-star | 16 four-stars | 10 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Chris Henry Jr., No. 10 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

National Class Ranking: No. 4

The Chris Henry Jr. saga led many to think that the nation’s No. 1 WR wouldn’t sign with the Buckeyes as Brian Hartline left to take the USF head coaching job. Oregon began to trend at one point, while Texas and LSU both took a big swing late, too. Ultimately, Henry honored his two-year-plus commitment and is headed to Columbus. Meanwhile, Ohio State did flip three-star safety Kaden Gebhardt from Clemson, lost four-star athlete Legend Bey back to Tennessee, then got him back in the fold once more — which is another saga in its own right. Those busy few days in December wrapped up OSU’s big 2026 class, which features seven top-100 prospects.

26 total commits

2 five-star | 10 four-stars | 13 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Carter Meadows, No. 11 NATL. (No. 3 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 11

Michigan’s National Signing Day drama back in December was also notable. The Wolverines lost top-100 EDGE Julian Walker to South Carolina and four-star WR Zion Robinson to Stanford. While losing Robinson stings, they quickly filled that spot by flipping four-star WR Brady Marchese from Georgia. U-M recently flipped four-star CB Jamarion Vincent and three-star IOL Adrian Hamilton leading into December NSD, then got top-100 athlete Salesi Moa as a short-term signee who quickly transferred to Ann Arbor. Meadows and five-star RB Savion Hiter are as good a one-two punch as any program has this cycle.

25 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 15 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Kodi Greene, No. 35 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

National Class Ranking: No. 13

Jedd Fisch and the Huskies quietly built a top-15 class, capping the cycle off with some big additions. They flipped four-star WR Jordan Clay from Baylor, then landed former Tulane four-star WR commit Trez Davis and three-star defensive lineman David Schwerzel during the beginning of the December period. Florida three-star TE pledge Kekua Aumua also flipped and joined the fold The Huskies have signed eight top-250 prospects, headlined by Greene, who flipped from Oregon to UW back in April and remained locked in with the program in Seattle.

33 total commits

0 five-stars | 5 four-star | 28 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Nick Hankins Jr., No. 128 NATL. (No. 16 CB)

National Class Ranking: No. 22

Bret Bielema and the Illini got the spatula out twice on National Signing Day back in December, flipping four-star interior offensive lineman Micah Smith from UCLA and three-star running back Javari Barnett back from Alabama. Both prospects hail from Florida. This is Illinois’ highest-ranked class since the 2008 cycle.

18 total commits

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 11 three-stars

Top Commit: QB Tradon Bessinger, No. 153 NATL. (No. 11 QB)

National Class Ranking: No. 23

The Hawkeyes flipped three-star tight end Jack Janda — who will play defensive line in Iowa City — from Wisconsin during the December NSD and have signed all 18 commits. Iowa’s big win came at the beginning of November when it plucked Bessinger away from Boise State. There’s seven top-300 prospects in the class for Kirk Ferentz and Co.

22 total commits

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 15 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Gabe Hill, No. 227 NATL. (No. 24 DL)

National Class Ranking: No. 30

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers didn’t have any National Signing Day fireworks, but they did sign their entire landmark class. Indiana added a few commitments in November and pushed inside the top 35 nationally. New standards continue to be set in Bloomington and that includes the effort put into high school recruiting. Hill is one of four top-300 prospects signed to IU, alongside ATH Henry Ohlinger, LB Ja’Dyn Williams and LB Kevontay Hugan.

31 total commits

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 26 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Howie Johnson, No. 174 NATL. (No. 19 DL)

National Class Ranking: No. 32

Minnesota’s lone addition during the early signing period was three-star receiver Josiah Dozier, a former USF commit who opted to lock in with the Gophers instead of follow Alex Golesh to Auburn. The week prior, Minnesota also added three-star QB Brady Palmer, a one-time Cal pledge. P.J. Fleck looks to have a steal in four-star EDGE signee Aaden Aytch, the No. 33 overall prospect in the Rivals300.

17 total commits

1 five-star | 0 four-stars | 16 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Zion Elee, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

National Class Ranking: No. 36

There was no NSD drama with Elee, the longtime Terps pledge who never wavered in his commitment to the local program. He signed while Maryland also added commitments from three-star DL Jamarcus Whyce and three-star WR Josiah Teasley. The program fleshed out its class a bit with four November commits, including three-star QB Nathan Bernhard.

11. Rutgers — 87.535

12. Purdue — 86.571

13. Michigan State — 86.520

14. Northwestern — 86.494

15. Penn State — 86.216

16. Wisconsin — 86.189

17. UCLA — 85.516

18. Nebraska — 84.769