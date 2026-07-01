Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after hectic June

There were hundreds of commitments made during the month of June. More than 130 blue-chip prospects — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — took their names off the board over the last 30 days.

That’s led to some big changes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. What hasn’t changed is the program that sits atop the rankings heading into July. Texas A&M now holds a whopping six five-star commitments after adding another to the fold last week.

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The Aggies are one of four SEC teams in the top 10. Each of the Power Four leagues — plus Notre Dame — are represented coming out of June. More changes are coming, though. Rivals breaks down where things stand in the updated top 25 ahead of the Summer Signing Day recruiting special on July 1.

Note: The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power 4 schools. With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

25 total commits

6 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 9 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

21 total commits

3 five-stars | 14 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 18 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

20 total commits

3 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

26 total commits

1 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 13 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Kaeden Penny, No. 31 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

18 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

21 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 7 three-stars

Top Commit: CB John Meredith, No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

24 total commits

1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

17 total commits

2 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

21 total commits

1 five-star | 12 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Rashad Streets, No. 28 NATL. (No. 7 EDGE)

14 total commits

2 five-star | 7 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

Classes 11-25 in Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

11. LSU — 90.618

12. Auburn — 90.616

13. Michigan — 90.448

14. Ole Miss — 90.142

15. Clemson — 90.122

16. Georgia — 90.038

17. UCLA — 89.866

18. Virginia Tech — 89.352

19. Penn State — 89.339

20. Nebraska — 89.335

21. Kentucky — 89.172

22. California — 89.123

23. Georgia Tech — 88.950

24. Washington — 88.834

25. Wisconsin — 88.669