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Rivals Football Recruiting

Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after hectic June

hunter
Hunter Shelton@HunterShelton_
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Updated Rankings

There were hundreds of commitments made during the month of June. More than 130 blue-chip prospects — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — took their names off the board over the last 30 days.

That’s led to some big changes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. What hasn’t changed is the program that sits atop the rankings heading into July. Texas A&M now holds a whopping six five-star commitments after adding another to the fold last week.

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The Aggies are one of four SEC teams in the top 10. Each of the Power Four leagues — plus Notre Dame — are represented coming out of June. More changes are coming, though. Rivals breaks down where things stand in the updated top 25 ahead of the Summer Signing Day recruiting special on July 1.

Note: The Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking solves the problem of varying class sizes during the recruiting cycle. It compiles the highest-rated commits for each team up to a total based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power 4 schools. With this model, there are no bonus points for having more commitments than other teams, and only small deductions occur when a team has fewer commitments than the rolling average. Unlike distribution (bell) curves, this model doesn’t disproportionately weight a team’s top three or four highest-rated commits and is a more accurate representation of an entire class.

1. Texas A&M — 94.003

25 total commits
6 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 9 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

2. Notre Dame — 92.732

21 total commits
3 five-stars | 14 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 18 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

3. Miami — 92.387

20 total commits
3 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

4. Oklahoma — 91.946

26 total commits
1 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 13 three-stars
Top Commit: OT Kaeden Penny, No. 31 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

5. Ohio State — 91.788

18 total commits
2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 4 three-stars
Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

6. Texas — 91.560

21 total commits
2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 7 three-stars
Top Commit: CB John Meredith, No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

7. Florida — 91.428

24 total commits
1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 8 three-stars
Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

8. Texas Tech — 91.355

17 total commits
2 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

9. Oregon — 91.154

21 total commits
1 five-star | 12 four-stars | 8 three-stars
Top Commit: EDGE Rashad Streets, No. 28 NATL. (No. 7 EDGE)

10. USC — 90.714

14 total commits
2 five-star | 7 four-stars | 5 three-stars
Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

Classes 11-25 in Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

11. LSU — 90.618
12. Auburn — 90.616
13. Michigan — 90.448
14. Ole Miss — 90.142
15. Clemson — 90.122

16. Georgia — 90.038
17. UCLA — 89.866
18. Virginia Tech — 89.352
19. Penn State — 89.339
20. Nebraska — 89.335

21. Kentucky — 89.172
22. California — 89.123
23. Georgia Tech — 88.950
24. Washington — 88.834
25. Wisconsin — 88.669

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