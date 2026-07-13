Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings following latest Rivals300 release

On Monday morning, Rivals updated its recruiting rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle.

The update tabbed 23 five-stars, five of which earned five-star status from Rivals for the first time. It also saw myriad prospects — almost all of which are already committed — make moves up and down the rankings.

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That, of course, has led to some slight changes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The top of the pack remains the same, but some teams have moved a spot or two in the top 25. Texas A&M maintains the No. 1 spot, to no surprise.

Below is an updated look at the team recruiting rankings for the 2027 cycle following the release of the new Rivals300. The team rankings are still tabulated using the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

26 total commits

5 five-stars | 14 four-stars | 7 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Mark Matthews, No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

The Rivals300 is a touch lower on some of Texas A&M’s top commits compared to the industry, but that takes nothing away from the elite haul that’s set to head to College Station. Matthews is now Rivals’ No. 2 prospect. The Aggies also added four-star LB Mikahi Allen over the weekend and they now have 19 blue-chippers in the fold. Five-star safety Kamauri Dorsey and five-star LB Kaden Henderson are also the No. 1 player at their respective positions. In total, there’s 11 industry top-100 prospects in the class.

22 total commits

3 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 18 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

No school has more five-stars in the new Rivals300 than Notre Dame, which totes four this time around. DL David Folorunsho is an industry top-40 recruit but remains at No. 9 overall for Rivals. He and five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay are a dynamic duo on the defensive front, while Olubobola and five-star IOL Albert Simien are an elite duo in the offensive trenches. This looks to be a landmark haul for Marcus Freeman and the Irish.

20 total commits

3 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Donte Wright, No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 CB)

Miami had multiple commits make big leaps in the Rivals300, further boosting the stock of what’s clearly the top class in the ACC. Wright is now Rivals’ No. 4 recruit. He and industry five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant each flipped from an SEC program to join the haul in Coral Gables. Four-star QB Israel Abrams is the No. 4 passer in the new Rivals300 and could easily push for five-star status with a big senior season this fall.

24 total commits

1 five-star | 15 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Dakota Guerrant, No. 22 NATL. (No. 5 WR)

Two big receiver commits have helped vault Oregon inside the top three of the team rankings. The Ducks landed industry top-40 WR Xavier Sabb and new Rivals300 five-star Dakota Guerrant over the last month. Guerrant jumped from No. 46 to No. 22 and is also now an industry five-star. QB Will Mencl remains Rivals’ No. 1 QB, too. Recent top-100 commits in CB Hayden Stepp and ATH Tae Walden Jr. highlight what’s been another big summer on the recruiting trail in Eugene.

22 total commits

3 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 8 three-stars

Top Commit: CB John Meredith, No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 CB)

Texas beating Texas A&M for Meredith was perhaps the biggest recruiting win of the summer and he remains a top-10 prospect in the Rivals300. The biggest remaining storyline for the Longhorns this cycle is trying to fight off LSU for five-star WR commit Easton Royal. On the Fourth of July, Texas won out for industry five-star IOL Ismael Camara. That trio headlines what looks to be another top-notch class for Steve Sarkisian and Co.

27 total commits

1 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 14 three-stars

Top Commit: CB Gabriel Osborne Jr., No. 23 NATL. (No. 4 CB)

Three Oklahoma commits were featured in the new Rivals300, including CB Gabriel Osborne Jr., who’s now an industry five-star. Rivals five-star OT Cooper Hackett, elite four-star OT Kaeden Penny and Osborne are all among the top recruits to come out of the Sooner State in a while and all three plan to head to Norman. OU went to the Bluegrass State and landed Rivals five-star TE Seneca Driver back in March and he remains one of the nation’s best, too. Elite four-star LB Cooper Witten, the son of Jason, is the other top-50 recruit in the class.

18 total commits

3 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

After a rather quiet spring, Ohio State closed out official visit season strong by landing a pair of industry top-50 recruits in five-star DL Marcus Fakatou and four-star IOL Caden Moss. The Buckeyes’ lone five-star in the Rivals300 is Jacobs, but four-star IOL Kellen Wymer checked in at No. 26 and is on the cusp. Four-star EDGE Wyatt Smith is another OSU pledge on the rise. While not in contention for the No. 1 class, it’s another rock-solid group for Ryan Day.

26 total commits

1 five-star | 16 four-stars | 9 three-stars

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Jon Sumrall’s program garnered some serious momentum on the trail this spring and built a bulk of its class before official visit season. Florida has continued to add a piece here and there and has the Gator faithful excited about the future ahead of this season. Hiller is the No. 6 player in the new Rivals300 and is one of two UF pledges in the top 50 of the new rankings, alongside four-star CB Aamaury Fountain. There’s now 17 blue-chip commits in the class — which will look to remain inside the top 10 down the stretch.

17 total commits

2 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 5 three-stars

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL. (No. 1 DL)

Back in the spring, it looked like Texas Tech was going to be in contention for the No. 1 class. That might not be the case at this juncture, but this is still a landmark class that’s likely headed to Lubbock. The biggest storyline in the recruiting world is the recruitment of Brewster, who remains the No. 1 player in the Rivals300. He’s been committed to the Red Raiders since October, but LSU is working hard to flip him away. There’s now six Rivals top-100 prospects in the TTU class, headlined by Brewster, industry five-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney and four-star WR Benny Easter Jr.

16 total commits

1 five-star | 11 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: TE Ahmad Hudson, No. 20 NATL. (No. 1 TE)

It’s already been an eventful first cycle in Baton Rouge for Lane Kiffin and the new LSU staff, but the Tigers are now back in the top 10 and are in the mix for multiple five-stars committed elsewhere. Hudson continues to lead the charge and is flanked by a trio of other industry top-100 prospects: EDGE Chris Whitehead, EDGE K.J. Green and QB Peyton Houston. Whitehead and Green were two of six blue-chip commits for LSU during June.

Classes 11-25 in Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

11. Michigan — 90.880

12. Auburn — 90.861

13. USC — 90.848

14. Clemson — 90.543

15. Ole Miss — 90.494

16. Georgia — 90.259

17. UCLA — 89.932

18. Nebraska — 89.867

19. Virginia Tech — 89.339

20. Washington — 89.240

21. Penn State — 89.238

22. Kentucky — 89.221

23. California — 89.190

24. South Carolina — 88.883

25. Georgia Tech — 88.839