Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2027 class

After a quieter first couple months of the year, commitments are starting to pick up as crucial spring visits are leading 2027 prospects to early decisions.

That, along with the recent Rivals300 rankings update, has led to some frequent changes in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Early on, the Southwest continues to dominate.

Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Oklahoma have each held the top spot at various points this cycle, but it’s the Aggies that currently sit atop the rankings, as of April 20. The top 10 is loaded with usual suspects like Ohio State, USC, Miami, Georgia and Oregon.

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Things will only ramp up from here, meaning the rankings will fluctuate heavily across the next few months. Below is a look at where things stand, as of April 20:

12 total commits

3 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: SAF Kamarui Dorsey, No. 11 NATL. (No. 1 SAF)

The Aggies added a pledge from four-star WR Jaden Upshaw last week and now have six top-100 overall prospects in the mix early on. Forstall pledged at the end of March and flanks five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey at the top of the class. A&M has an elite defensive back haul in Dorsey, four-star CB Raylaun Henry and four-star safety JayQuan Snell, all three of whom are top-50 recruits.

7 total commits

2 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: DL Jalen Brewster, No. 1 NATL.

Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders have announced their arrival on the recruiting trail. Four top-50 commitments, headlined by Brewster, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, are in the boat thus far. Brewster has been in the mix since October and was joined by four-star QB Kavian Bryant and four-star WR Benny Easter Jr. a month later. Earlier this week, TTU landed elite EDGE Anthony Sweeney, who’s now the No. 21 overall prospect and has retained five-star status in the new rankings.

20 total commits

2 five-stars | 12 four-stars | 6 three-stars

Top Commit: OT Cooper Hackett, No. 17 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

The Sooners have nearly filled out their entire class before official visit season. No program has more commits than OU, but that’s not what has the SEC program pushing for the No. 1 ranking. Nine top-200 prospects are committed. Headlining the haul is the OT duo of Hackett and newly minted five-star Kaeden Penny. The blue-chip linebacker duo of Cooper Witten and Taven Epps highlight the defensive side of the ball. Keldrid Ben is the No. 5 RB in the class, while Seneca Driver is the No. 1 TE in the Rivals300.

11 total commits

1 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, No. 18 NATL. (No. 1 ATH)

After signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are back in the mix in 2027. In-state recruiting has been key to this point. All but one commit in the class hails from the Golden State thus far. Fa’alave-Johnson pledged last month and could play numerous positions on both sides of the ball at the next level. Four-star EDGE Mekai Brown, WR Quentin Hale and the four-star CB partnership of Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington are the other top-100 recruits committed thus far.

10 total commits

2 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE David Jacobs, No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 EDGE)

Jacobs’ commitment in December had plenty of twists and turns, but it was Ohio State that made a late move to beat Miami for the Five-Star Plus+ prospect. Five-star WR Jamier Brown, the No. 1 recruit in Ohio, has been pledged to the Buckeyes since November 2024 and he remains rock-solid. Another elite in-state commitment came from four-star IOL Kellen Wymer, the nation’s No. 5 IOL, in November. Five top-200 recruits are committed to OSU thus far.

8 total commits

2 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 4 three-stars

Top Commit: RB Kemon Spell, No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

The Bulldogs won out for Spell, a former Penn State pledge, on Feb. 2. He’s now a Five-Star Plus+ prospect and is the consensus top-ranked RB in the nation. Last summer, UGA won out for five-star CB Donte Wright. Others are pushing for a flip but he’s still locked in with Kirby Smart and Co. to date. Four-star CB Jerry Outhouse and four-star OT Kelsey Adams are both top-150 recruits and top-20 players at their respective positions.

7 total commits

1 five-star | 5 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: IOL Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

No program is currently hotter on the trail than Florida. Jon Sumrall and his staff have now landed Hiller, a Five-Star Plus+ prospect, four-star QB Davin Davidson and high four-star CB Aamaury Fountain this month. Fountain, the No. 25 recruit and No. 4 corner in the Rivals300, flipped from South Carolina. Davidson is the No. 9 QB in the cycle. Last month, UF landed four-star ATH Tramond Collins for the second time. Collins is the No. 115 recruit overall.

9 total commits

0 five-stars | 8 four-stars | 1 three-star

Top Commit: CB Xavier Hasan, No. 46 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

No program is more synonymous with building recruiting classes early than Notre Dame. The Irish are in great position to ink another top-10 haul this cycle. Hasan, four-star CB Ace Alston and four-star safety Khalil Terry form an elite defensive back trio atop the class. Four-star IOL James Halter is the No. 8 IOL in the cycle. Last month brought two blue-chip RB commitments via Isaiah Rogers and Lathan Whisenton.

8 total commits

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 2 three-stars

Top Commit: EDGE Rashad Streets, No. 64 NATL. (No. 9 EDGE)

The Ducks have made some big moves this month, landing a trio of of blue-chip commitments from Streets, four-star CB Ai’King Hall and four-star CB Josiah Molden. Hall is the No. 11 corner nationally and No. 1 player in Alabama, while Molden checks in as the No. 1 recruit in Oregon. Zane Rowe and Cam Pritchett are both four-star D-linemen in the mix. Rowe is the No. 112 recruit and No. 11 DL in the nation. February brought a commitment from four-star RB Cadarius McMiller, the No. 10 RB in the cycle.

8 total commits

1 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 3 three-stars

Top Commit: WR Nick Lennear, No. 24 NATL. (No. 5 WR)

It’ll be tough for another ACC program to leap past the Hurricanes. Mario Cristobal and Co. have closed on numerous top targets early on. Lennear was trending toward The U for a long time and finally committed last month. He’s one of eight in-state commits in the class already. Earlier this month, elite QB Israel Abrams, now the No. 2 passer in the nation, locked in with Miami. Other top commits include four-star IOL Sean Tatum and four-star safety Jaylyn Jones. Tatum is the No. 11 IOL in the cycle.

Classes 11-25 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings

11. LSU — 91.334

12. Texas — 90.779

13. Penn State — 89.752

14. Nebraska — 89.728

15. Washington — 89.711

16. Tennessee — 89.638

17. Clemson — 89.585

18. Louisville — 89.483

19. Kentucky — 89.379

20. Vanderbilt — 89.107

21. Wisconsin — 89.032

22. Michigan — 88.954

23. SMU — 88.771

24. Ole Miss — 88.614

25. Minnesota — 88.558